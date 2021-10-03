Trey Mancini is more than MLB’s ‘face of cancer.’ The Orioles star looks forward to proving it in seasons to come.

He did so having spent the offseason playing catch-up. The chemotherapy treatments had caused his weight to fluctuate in a nearly 20-pound range as he starved then binged around them. The treatments ended in September 2020, but as he worked on his flexibility, mobility and other aspects of his game at Chadwick’s Fitness in Nashville, he felt lingering effects. He didn’t gain full feeling in his feet until January, but whenever he tilted his head downward, they vibrated. He experienced “chemo brain,” a state of daze that didn’t completely fade until he arrived for spring training. Even the side effects he didn’t have haunted his mind; the loss of feeling in his fingers would’ve made a comeback doubtful.