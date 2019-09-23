‘Ending on a good note’: Orioles’ Trey Mancini, Austin Hays honored by MLB as season nears finish line

“My one-on-one conversation with him was about the kind of year he’s had and how much better I think he can actually be as a hitter and some things that I feel like would really help him,” Hyde said. “He was in total agreement, and he just happened to have a good week after that. I don’t want to put any stock into that. But I think going forward, into spring training, this is a guy that, I told him, he’s a 40-plus home run guy, especially in our ballpark, without problems, if he’s just able to lay off the pitcher’s pitches, especially early in the count, and that’s what he did this past week.