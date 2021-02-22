Orioles’ Trey Mancini cherishes first team workout after fight against colon cancer: ‘I made sure to enjoy it’

“To kind of come full circle and get back down here to Sarasota and see everybody in a place that, when I left it, it was really tough and a really hard time,” Mancini said. “It’s been great to see the guys again and just be back in the locker room. That is what I missed last year, this group here, and not being part of the team and being away from everybody. I’m really cherishing being back with everyone.”