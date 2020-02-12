Orioles’ Trey Mancini ‘aiming higher’ with his swing to elevate his performance amid low expectations

“Hopefully, that can, A, show up as a win for your team that day, and B, I think at the end of the year if you do that you’ll be happy with how things happen personally. I’ve never been one to set any personal goals numbers-wise. I just try to go out there every day and play as hard as I can. Every time I’m up at the plate, I want to get a hit, so that’s obviously not going to happen. I think that’s the mindset you need to have at this level.”