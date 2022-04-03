Orioles trade relievers Tanner Scott, Cole Sulser to Marlins for draft pick, three prospects

The Orioles have traded Tanner Scott and Cole Sulser, two of their expected late-inning relievers, to the Miami Marlins for a draft pick and three minor leaguers, according to sources with direct knowledge of the agreement.

In return for Scott, 27, and Sulser, 32, the Orioles received a competitive balance pick; left-hander Antonio Velez, 25; outfielder Kevin Guerrero, 17; and a player to be named later. Scott, in his first year of arbitration eligibility, had three years of team control left, while Sulser has four years of team control remaining.

Velez, a starter out of Florida State, made three starts at the Double-A level in 2021, allowing a 0.50 ERA with a 0.778 WHIP. Across 81 innings at the High-A affiliate, Velez pitched to a 3.00 ERA, striking out 75 batters with just nine walks. The left-hander, who hasn’t progressed past the Double-A level, joined the Marlins as an undrafted free agent. He spent most of his time with the Seminoles as a reliever, but in the minors, Velez has made 14 starts out of his 23 appearances.

Guerrero is an outfielder whose lone professional experience came in the Dominican Summer League last year. In 40 games, Guerrero hit .260 with a .671 on-base plus slugging percentage. He stole 13 bases and drew 23 walks.

This story will be updated.