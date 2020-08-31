Orioles trade reliever Miguel Castro to Mets for minor league left-hander Kevin Smith, per reports

Smith, a seventh-round draft pick in 2018 by the Mets out of Georgia, recorded a 3.45 ERA in 117 innings with 130 strikeouts and a 1.26 WHIP between High-A St. Lucie and Double-A Binghamton in 2019. He was in the Mets’ player pool at their alternate training site in Binghamton, New York, this summer, and began the season as their No. 9 prospect, according to Baseball America.