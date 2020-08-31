Orioles trade reliever Miguel Castro to Mets for minor league left-hander Kevin Smith, per reports

Right-hander Miguel Castro, a tantalizing but at-times inconsistent piece of the Orioles’ bullpen, joined this season’s list of departures from the pitching staff when he was dealt just ahead of Monday’s trade deadline to the New York Mets for minor league left-hander Kevin Smith, according to multiple reports.
Castro has been a fixture in the bullpen ever since the Orioles acquired him early in the 2017 season from the Colorado Rockies. In parts of four seasons with the Orioles, Castro had a 4.06 ERA with electric stuff, though he struggled to get results on a regular basis with it.
This year, the Orioles simplified his delivery to have him work primarily from the stretch. He started the season well, but since fell off.
Smith, a seventh-round draft pick in 2018 by the Mets out of Georgia, recorded a 3.45 ERA in 117 innings with 130 strikeouts and a 1.26 WHIP between High-A St. Lucie and Double-A Binghamton in 2019. He was in the Mets’ player pool at their alternate training site in Binghamton, New York, this summer, and began the season as their No. 9 prospect, according to Baseball America.
The deal with the Mets makes three trades for the Orioles in the past two days leading up to the deadline, and five so far this season.
Earlier in the season, the Orioles traded non-roster right-hander Hector Velázquez to the Houston Astros and left-hander Richard Bleier to the Miami Marlines, each for a player to be named.
They got two players to be named Sunday in a deal for left-hander Tommy Milone with the Atlanta Braves, and a third plus infielders Tyler Nevin and Tarrin Vavra from the Rockies in exchange for reliever Mychal Givens.
