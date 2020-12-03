Orioles trade veteran infielder José Iglesias to Los Angeles Angels

A month after Orioles executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias called José Iglesias a “perfect fit” for the team while picking up his player option for the 2021 season, the veteran infielder was dealt to the Los Angeles Angels, the team announced.
Iglesias, who was owed $3.5 million and was the most consistent player on the 2020 Orioles, becomes the second player the Orioles have dealt to the Angels in the past year after the early-December trade of right-hander Dylan Bundy a year ago.
The Orioles got two minor league pitchers for Iglesias: right-handers Garrett Stallings and Jean Pinto. Stallings was the Angels’ 2019 fifth-round pick and hasn’t yet pitched professionally, while Pinto, 19, made three appearances in the Dominican Summer League in 2019.
Iglesias, a Cuban shortstop, was a bargain free-agent signing for the Orioles after an offensive uptick with the Cincinnati Reds in 2019, and despite being limited all year with a hamstring injury in 2020, he kept that up in his lone season for manager Brandon Hyde.
Iglesias hit .376 with a .956 OPS in 39 games, hitting 17 doubles in the heart of their lineup.
His trade leaves the Orioles thin at shortstop, with Richie Martin, who missed all of 2020 with a wrist injury, a candidate to replace him. Infielder Yolmer Sánchez, who the team agreed to a $1 million contract with to avoid arbitration Wednesday, could also be used there.
Their infield could be further in flux this week as the deadline looms to tender contracts to Hanser Alberto and Pat Valaika, each of whom is eligible for salary arbitration.
This story will be updated.