Orioles GM Mike Elias on holding onto Trey Mancini, others: ‘We weren’t really pressured to move anyone’

“I hope he’s here for a long time,” Elias said. “I’ve said that for a while, and he’s everything that you ask for in the clubhouse. He’s having a terrific season, and he’s our best player, so we like having him here. I still feel like this is my first year, as [manager Brandon Hyde] said, we’re in an inventory-taking stage, and I think we’re at the beginning part of a new era of baseball here. Looking at contract extensions is just not something on the forefront of my plate right now, but certainly he’s an attractive guy to have around for a while.”