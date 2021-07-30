Orioles send shortstop Freddy Galvis to Phillies amid otherwise quiet trade deadline for team

The Orioles have a collection of relievers that would have made sense for contending clubs to acquire, but none have reached salary arbitration and won’t be free agents until at least 2024. Paul Fry and Tanner Scott have been two of baseball’s top left-handed relievers over the past two seasons, but neither is eligible for arbitration until this offseason. Right-handers Cole Sulser and Dillon Tate have pitched somewhat effectively in high-leverage situations, but they’ll be arbitration-eligible for the first time after next season, meaning they’ll be making about the league minimum for another year.