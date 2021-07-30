Orioles send shortstop Freddy Galvis to Phillies amid otherwise quiet trade deadline for team

A busy trade deadline around Major League Baseball was relatively quiet for the rebuilding Orioles, who in the waning minutes before Friday’s 4 p.m. cutoff sent injured shortstop Freddy Galvis to the Philadelphia Phillies but held on to all of their available players who remained under team control beyond this season, according to a source with direct knowledge.
Galvis, 31, has been on the 10-day injured list for the past month with a right quadriceps strain but has been taking at-bats at the Orioles’ Sarasota, Florida, complex in hopes of returning in early August. He will become a free agent after this season, with the $1.5 million deal he signed with Baltimore in January including a $250,000 bonus if he was traded. He spent the first six seasons of his career with Philadelphia.
The only other deal the Orioles made involved a player no longer on the roster, trading right-handed reliever Shawn Armstrong to the Tampa Bay Rays for cash consideration. Armstrong had been with Triple-A Norfolk since being designated for assignment in early June. The team also claimed left-hander Ryan Hartman on waivers from the Houston Astros, where Orioles executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias oversaw drafts when Hartman was taken in 2016′s ninth round.
Otherwise, Friday’s deadline came and went with Baltimore retaining their collection of reportedly available players who had several years of control left, including All-Stars John Means and Cedric Mullins, and also held onto first baseman/designated hitter Trey Mancini.
The Orioles have a collection of relievers that would have made sense for contending clubs to acquire, but none have reached salary arbitration and won’t be free agents until at least 2024. Paul Fry and Tanner Scott have been two of baseball’s top left-handed relievers over the past two seasons, but neither is eligible for arbitration until this offseason. Right-handers Cole Sulser and Dillon Tate have pitched somewhat effectively in high-leverage situations, but they’ll be arbitration-eligible for the first time after next season, meaning they’ll be making about the league minimum for another year.
Like Fry and Scott, Means and Mullins, Baltimore’s All-Star representatives in 2019 and 2021, respectively, will be eligible for arbitration for the first time this winter. Elias said earlier this year he sees Means as a future Game 1 postseason starter, while later describing Mullins as developing into “a face of the franchise kind of player for us.”
For now, that title belongs to Mancini, who is performing well in his comeback season after missing 2020 undergoing treatment for stage 3 colon cancer. He said repeatedly in the leadup to the deadline that he wants to remain with Baltimore and see the organization’s rebuild through. Remaining with the team into the weekend does not guarantee that; the possibility remains the Orioles explore a Mancini trade during the offseason or by next season’s deadline as he approaches free agency.
But it does guarantee that if he deservingly earns Comeback Player of the Year at season’s end, he’ll do so as an Oriole.
Latest Baltimore Orioles
This article will be updated.