Orioles’ quiet trade deadline signals that return to contention might not be so far away: ‘I think it’s getting closer’

Of course, he wasn’t talking about the 2021 Orioles, who even with a victory Friday night are 30 games below .500 and ended play tied for the worst record in the American League at 36-66. Elias, as he so often has done in his role, was looking to the future. Friday afternoon marked the trade deadline, and neither deal the Orioles made took or added to their active major league roster. But in describing why the team didn’t move any of its players who have multiple years of team control left, Elias, for the first time, hinted at when the organization could begin turning from rebuilding to contending.