As Orioles get their act together entering trade deadline, Hyde prepares for possibility of losing key players

“It’s not hard to focus on it because I’m aware of it,” Hyde said before Wednesday’s 5-2 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks. "I know that there’s a possibility of anything happening. I know that our intentions are to get as many good players in this organization as we possibly can. We have such a long road ahead of us. We have a long way to go to be competing for a division, so I know that we need players. I know that we’re trying, and Mike [Elias] and Sig [Mejdal] are trying to get as many players into this organization as possible.