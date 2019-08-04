Orioles’ Tom Eshelman seeks to capitalize on opportunity after road trip of his dreams

Shortly after the trade that sent him from the Philadelphia Phillies to the Orioles in early June, right-hander Tom Eshelman checked Baltimore’s July schedule.
In his third straight year with Philadelphia’s Triple-A affiliate and still unable to break through to the majors, Eshelman welcomed the opportunity the trade brought, especially the possibility that if he could be with the Orioles for the final week of July, he would get to be on the road trip of his dreams.
Eshelman’s next appearance Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays at Camden Yards — after opener Jimmy Yacabonis — will be his first outing since his return to Southern California.
He pitched in the Orioles’ first of four games in Anaheim, Calif., against the Los Angeles Angels, minutes from where he went to college at Cal State Fullerton. That appearance lined him up to start the finale of a two-game series with the San Diego Padres, whose games he grew up watching as a native of nearby Carlsbad, Calif.
“I made it a goal of mine to be up at this point in time,” Eshelman said. “All the dominoes kind of fell in line for me.
“I’ve dreamt of it my whole entire life.”
Eshelman, 25, figured he had about 35 family, friends and former teammates and coaches at Angel Stadium when he entered in relief behind an opener and allowed one run in 4 1/3 innings July 25. The visit timed out well, with his fiancee, Nicholle, having her bridal shower the same weekend, so both of their families were present.
“It worked out perfectly,” Eshelman said.
Fullerton coach Rick Vanderhook, an Angels season-ticket holder, was also among the attendees, though he avoided pestering Eshelman leading up to the outing outside of one text, knowing he had enough people tugging at him.
Still, Vanderhook watched with pride as Eshelman struck out Angels superstar Mike Trout an inning after he wiggled out of a bases-loaded jam by striking out future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols. Eshelman smacked his glove on the way back to the dugout, but not in excitement.
“I was more pissed off on that one,” Eshelman said. “I hit a guy and then I walked a guy.”
Eshelman built his reputation on his command. Among major leaguers who have thrown at least 75 four-seam fastballs in 2019, his average velocity of 85.1 mph is the second slowest, per Statcast. Instead, it was his control that brought him national attention.
“In college, I got told I wouldn’t pitch if I walked people,” he said, “and so I took that to an extreme.”
He began his career at Fullerton with 63 1/3 innings before issuing a walk. Growing tired of the national attention and the pressure that comes with it hanging over his freshman pitcher, Vanderhook called for Eshelman to throw a 3-2 curveball the next chance he got.
“He'll either strike the guy out or walk him,” Vanderhook said. “And he missed.”
Eshelman finished his Fullerton career with the fewest walks allowed per nine innings in Division I history, able to thrive despite his low velocity.
“He just threw the ball where he wanted when he wanted,” Vanderhook said. “Some guys go up and throw 100 [mph] and get hit, and some guys pitch. He is a pitcher, in every term of it."
The Houston Astros took Eshelman in the second round of the 2015 draft and traded him to the Phillies that offseason as part of a package for closer Ken Giles. With Philadelphia, he rose up the minor league ranks, eventually establishing himself as a major league rotation candidate with a 2.40 ERA across 23 starts between Double-A and Triple-A in 2017. But after being unable to secure a starting spot the following spring, he struggled for most of 2018, with a 2-13 record and 5.84 ERA with Triple-A Lehigh Valley.
He started 2019 back in Double-A, moved up to Triple-A in late May and was traded to the Orioles for international bonus slots June 9. He made three starts for Triple-A Norfolk before the Orioles promoted for his major league debut July 1.
After that start, when he held the Tampa Bay Rays to two runs in five innings, Orioles manager Brandon Hyde compared him to right-hander Kyle Hendricks, who Hyde watched succeed with the Chicago Cubs despite lacking overwhelming velocity. Hendricks’ average four-seamer is 87.3 mph, per Statcast. Hyde made the comparison again ahead of Eshelman’s San Diego start.
“In this power game we’re in right now, there’s still a lot to be said for being able to locate your fastball and being able to pitch to a report and being able to understand where hot-cold zones are, how to get guys out,” Hyde said. “He’s got some deception, and he’s not going to light you up on the gun, but he does do a nice job of locating.”
Eshelman admits he faced doubts about his professional viability because of his velocity, especially throughout 2018 as his fastball command evaded him. But that forced him to rely more heavily on his off-speed pitches, and he said he believes he now has everything working as he adjusts to major league hitters.
He’s taken on that challenge with mixed results, with his debut and the outing in Anaheim being strong while he gave up at least four earned runs in each of his three other appearances, including the start in San Diego for a 6.35 ERA.
But he left the Petco Park mound excited about how far he’s come and how far he still has to go, thankful for the chance the Orioles have given him.
“That was really a breath of fresh air for somebody to give me an opportunity and not pass me by because I don’t throw hard,” Eshelman said. “I have to maximize my opportunity here and work hard and understand that I have to be smart and not overpowering.”