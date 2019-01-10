Former Orioles infielder Tim Beckham signs one-year deal with Mariners, per reports

Former Orioles infielder Tim Beckham signed a one-year deal with the Seattle Mariners on Thursday, according to multiple reports.

Beckham was not tendered a contract by the new Orioles regime at the deadline to do so for arbitration-eligible players. The team decided his estimated $4.3 million salary according to projections from MLB Trade Rumors was too steep for where the Orioles were headed in 2019, especially given Beckham's shaky production.

According to USA Today, Beckham will make $1.75 million with an addition $250,000 in incentives with Seattle, another club that has remade itself this offseason. The Mariners will be hoping that Beckham makes a good first impression like he did with the Orioles.

Acquired at the 2017 nonwaiver trade deadline for pitching prospect Tobias Myers, Beckham hit .394 with a 1.062 OPS in August but fell off after that, and hit .230 with a .661 OPS in 2018 on either side of core muscle surgery.

New executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias said after Beckham was nontendered that Jonathan Villar was the team's primary shortstop at that juncture, and the team took a pair of prospects capable of playing shortstop in the Rule 5 draft — Richie Martin and Drew Jackson.

Mike Elias, the Orioles' new executive vice president and general manager, was introduced Monday, Nov. 19, at a news conference at Camden Yards.

