Miguel Cabrera’s 499th home run breaks Matt Harvey’s dam in Orioles’ 5-2 loss to Tigers, their seventh straight defeat

When the All-Stars realigned Wednesday night at Camden Yards, the wears of the time passed were apparent. Once reliant on velocity, Harvey has seen those values dip as age and injuries have taken their toll, though of late he has recaptured some effectiveness. Cabrera is not to be feared as he once was, his days of dominance fading over the past half-decade, but he still bats in the three-spot for the Detroit Tigers. It was in that spot of the order, in the third meeting of a rain-delayed matchup with Harvey, that Cabrera jump-started the Tigers to a 5-2 victory, breaking a scoreless tie in the fifth inning with his 499th career home run.