Matt Harvey keeps scoreless second half going, Pedro Severino homers twice in Orioles’ 4-3 win over Tigers

Tanner Scott, another possible trade candidate, allowed a leadoff triple in the eighth then threw a wild pitch to produce the Tigers’ first run. A single, hit batter and walk followed, and Hyde called on Dillon Tate with the bases loaded and no outs to face future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera, who homered twice in Thursday’s series opener. He nearly did so again, but his drive to Comerica Field’s deep center field was caught at the wall for a sacrifice fly. At a projected 422 feet, it was tied for the longest out made against the Orioles since Statcast was introduced in 2015.