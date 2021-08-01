John Means back at his best in Orioles’ 5-2 win over Tigers

With his 10th start of at least six innings, Means gave Baltimore six such outings in their past 12 games after they had 16 through their first 91 contests. He did so throwing his signature changeup more than any other offering. He got seven swinging strikes with the pitch, his most since his May 5 no-hitter against the Seattle Mariners. He also stayed away from his slider and used his curveball as his primary breaking ball, upping its usage by about 10% from his average entering the start.