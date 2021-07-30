Former No. 1 overall pick Casey Mize dominates, Miguel Cabrera homers twice in Orioles' 6-2 loss to Tigers

A year before the Orioles drafted Adley Rutschman first overall, the Detroit Tigers selected right-handed pitcher Casey Mize with the same pick.
As Rutschman thrives at Double-A Bowie as one of the top prospects in baseball, Mize is pitching in the majors, and he dominated the Orioles on Thursday night at Comerica Park. Mize allowed only an unearned run in seven innings, his longest start of July as the Tigers have tried to manage his innings, as Baltimore fell, 6-2.
The Orioles (35-66) threatened immediately when All-Star Cedric Mullins led off the game with a triple, but he was caught between third and home on a Trey Mancini groundball two batters later. Mize cruised from there, needing only 72 pitches to get through six innings.
Baltimore finally got on the board in the seventh. After Ryan McKenna and Maikel Franco singled to put runners on the corners with one out, Mize got Domingo Leyba to hit a shallow fly ball to left. McKenna initially held at third, but left fielder Akil Baddoo’s throw in was far up the first-base line, and McKenna scampered home.
The Orioles added a run in the eighth without a hit in an inning featuring three walks and a wild pitch. McKenna was the only Oriole to record multiple hits. He added a diving catch in the bottom of the seventh.
Schoop there it is
A night after facing a collection of pitchers who were once in the organization, the Orioles ran into one of their former position players.
Former Baltimore second baseman Jonathan Schoop picked up two hits against left-hander Alexander Wells in his second major league start. Wells, known for his control in his rise through the minors, walked Baddoo to open his outing then advanced him to second with a throwing error on a pickoff attempt. Schoop, having a resurgent season for Detroit, then singled him home.
Schoop scored later in the inning on an Eric Haase sacrifice fly. Wells retired the next five Tigers before Schoop doubled in the third, scoring on Haase’s RBI single.
Getting Miggy with it
Future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera entered this four-game series with 495 career home runs, but only eight on the year. His performance Thursday created the possibility he reaches 500 by the end of the weekend.
Cabrera hit No. 496 off Wells in the fifth, leaving the rookie with four runs allowed in five innings. The 497th came in the seventh off Adam Plutko, who then allowed a single and run-scoring triple.
ORIOLES@TIGERS
Friday, 7:10 p.m.
TV: MASN2 Radio: 105.7 FM