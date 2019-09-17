Tigers unsettle Orioles’ John Means, split four-game series with 5-2 victory

Means needed only five more pitches to finish the first, retiring 12 batters in a row to get through four innings on 45 pitches. But Dawel Lugo singled on his first pitch of the fifth. Travis Demeritte followed with a slow roller to first base, and Means was unable to cover the bag in time for an out. A botched bunt attempt and a strikeout led to two outs, but Reyes drove in both runners with a double, getting caught in a lengthy pickle to end the inning.