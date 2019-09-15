Orioles twice blow late leads, lose 8-4 on Tigers’ walk-off grand slam in 12 innings for 100th loss

The Orioles were one out from a second straight victory against the Tigers, the only team with a worse record than them, when leadoff hitter Victor Reyes hit a game-tying solo shot off Baltimore closer Mychal Givens in the ninth. After they again gained a lead in the top of the 12th on Rio Ruiz’s go-ahead single, it evaporated when Eades replaced Paul Fry and threw six straight balls, the first four causing a game-tying walk, before serving up the walk-off grand slam on a 2-2 pitch to Hicks.