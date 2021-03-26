Limited supply of Orioles individual game tickets for April and May will go on sale Wednesday

Individual tickets for Orioles home games in April and May will go on sale Wednesday at 2 p.m., the club announced Friday.
Because of capacity restrictions at Camden Yards, limited seating is available for the purchase of single-game tickets for any of the team’s first 24 home games of the season, with the exception of Opening Day, which will be reserved for Birdland members. The public on-sale date for single-game tickets for home games in June and beyond will be announced at a later date.
All tickets must be purchased online at Orioles.com/Tickets, the team announced in a morning news release.
As the coronavirus pandemic recedes and the percentage of the population vaccinated against COVID-19 increases, the Orioles, in consultation with Baltimore City, Maryland and the Maryland Stadium Authority, will consider increasing ballpark capacity, the club said.
The Orioles announced March 12 that Camden Yards will reopen at 25% of the stadium’s capacity — a self-imposed restriction stricter than new state rules.
The 25% capacity is less than the 50% capacity Gov. Larry Hogan announced would be the maximum earlier that week, though Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said the city wouldn’t be following all of those reopening measures.
The Orioles will offer a four-hour online presale to fans who are subscribed to the free digital Orioles Insider or Sarasota 365 Newsletter, beginning Wednesday at 10 a.m. To receive an invitation for the presale, fans can sign up at Orioles.com/Newsletter.
Single-game tickets, like Birdland Memberships, will be subject to Major League Baseball’s return-to-play policies. As such, the club will implement “pod” seating throughout the ballpark to guarantee proper social distancing of 6 feet between each group of ticket holders. Pods will be available in groups of two, four and six, and individual tickets will begin at $15. The Orioles will also offer customized single-game or multigame suite plans for families looking for more privacy.
All fans will be required to adhere to the club’s game-day health and safety policies while at the ballpark. These protocols, created in coordination with MLB, the CDC, and public health officials, will require fans to wear masks properly (covering the nose and mouth) at all times, unless actively eating or drinking at their assigned seating location. Neck gaiters and masks with exhalation valves are not permitted. Social distancing practices and enhanced security measures will also be enforced upon entry and throughout the ballpark.
Fans will be required to use digital ticketing for easy and contactless entry to the ballpark. Fans can use the ballpark Wi-Fi to access tickets and parking passes on their mobile device through the MLB Ballpark App, logging in with the same email address that was used to purchase the tickets.
Additionally, Oriole Park will not accept any cash payments this season. To limit touch points, credit or debit cards will be the only method of payment throughout the ballpark, including at parking lots, concession stands and ticket windows.
Updates to the Oriole Park guidelines and ticket policies will be communicated throughout the season. For more about the club’s Gameday Health & Safety policies, go to Orioles.com/WelcomeBack.