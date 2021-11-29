Contract tender week is always rough for the Orioles. The looming lockout doesn’t help. | ANALYSIS

Mancini was already the face of the team and one of their most popular players before he completed a full season in 2021 less than a year out from colon cancer treatment. Means is the team’s best pitcher by a wide margin and threw a no-hitter in May. Santander remains an asset even after a down year in which he was never healthy. And even though each had their struggles, López, Scott and Fry are all far better than whoever would be replacing them in the Orioles bullpen.