Orioles move within game of .500 with 9-5 win over Angels; 8-game winning streak is longest in single season since 2005

Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Felix Bautista (74) and catcher Adley Rutschman (35) celebrate after defeating the Los Angeles Angels during a baseball game, Sunday, July 10, 2022, in Baltimore. The Orioles won 9-5 to sweep the series. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)

Not so long ago, the errors seen at Camden Yards in the fifth inning would’ve likely been seen with the Orioles in the field rather than at the plate. On Sunday afternoon, though, the myriad accidents were courtesy of the Los Angeles Angels, part of a second consecutive four-run inning for Baltimore.

There was the error, the balk, the passed ball and the wild pitch. In all, the collapse from Los Angeles left the Orioles in a position they have rarely been in since 2018, when the rebuild began in Baltimore. All these years later, as the positive energy compounds into the Orioles’ first eight-game winning streak in a single season since 2005, the lucky breaks are suddenly becoming more routine, more anticipated.

In that fashion, the Orioles closed out a second straight series sweep, taking the fourth game from the Angels with a commanding 9-5 victory, with another strong crowd at Camden Yards enjoying the best baseball at Oriole Park since before the rebuild.

The Oriole Bird holds a broom after the Orioles beat the Los Angeles Angels, 9-5, on Sunday to complete a four-game series sweep in Baltimore. (Julio Cortez/AP)

With an eighth straight win, the Orioles (43-44) are the hottest team in baseball. And on top of a floppy hat giveaway and Hawaiian shirt giveaway Saturday, the winning has contributed to more fans in the seats. Over the last three days, the Orioles have announced a combined attendance of 79,621 fans — an average of 26,540 per game, including 19,521 on Sunday.

Before Sunday, the plus-10 run differential for Baltimore over its seven-game win streak was indicative of the team’s pitching staff largely keeping them in games.

The pitching Sunday was again solid, with right-hander Austin Voth allowing a two-run homer to Monte Harrison in the third inning before the offense came alive and scored nine runs across three innings. Beyond that blast, Los Angeles narrowed the score off newly-promoted right-hander Rico Garcia, who allowed a two-run home run by Max Stassi in the eighth.

Those runs did little to rattle Baltimore, which built an 8-2 lead after four-run fourth and fifth innings. Ryan Mountcastle hit his 24th extra-base hit since June 1, a total that leads the league. And Ramón Urías led the Orioles with three RBIs to keep the streak going.

Before Mike Elias said the Orioles will take a “global” approach to the trade deadline, Trey Mancini said this upswing would make it easier for him to accept being dealt.



“I’m at peace with whatever happens. I just have been so proud of this team.” https://t.co/QT4NCs2msE — Nathan Ruiz (@NathanSRuiz) July 9, 2022

Around the horn

>> Outfielder Austin Hays missed Sunday’s game due to wrist soreness, manager Brandon Hyde said. The Orioles are off Monday and head to Chicago to face the Cubs on Tuesday.

>> Left-hander Bruce Zimmermann was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk after throwing one inning Saturday. Hyde said Zimmermann will return to the rotation for the Tides.

ORIOLES@CUBS

Tuesday, 8:05 p.m.

TV: MASN

Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM