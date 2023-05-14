Orioles stumble against Mitch Keller, Pirates in 4-0 loss to end four-game winning streak

The seven-inning gem that Orioles starter Tyler Wells delivered Saturday would normally be the best start of a series.

Not this weekend.

Pittsburgh Pirates ace Mitch Keller one-upped Wells on Sunday, striking out 13 across seven dominant innings to hand the Orioles a 4-0 loss.

Keller entered the game as one of the best starters in the National League, and he solidified his standing by shutting down an Orioles team that had won four straight games. The right-hander scattered four hits and didn’t walk a batter in front of a Mother’s Day crowd of 36,403.

Mitch Keller's 10th, 11th, 12th...and 13th Ks pic.twitter.com/iV7H4ayarP — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 14, 2023

Only Anthony Santander and Austin Hays avoided striking out against Keller, and Gunnar Henderson, Ryan Mountcastle and Kyle Stowers struck out three times apiece off the Pittsburgh starter. Baltimore could only muster two runners in scoring position against Keller, who lowered his ERA to 2.38.

Starting pitcher Kyle Gibson struggled but got through five innings while allowing seven hits, three walks and four runs. The Pirates (22-19) scored one run in the first and three in the third to provide Keller with more than enough offense.

[ Orioles share what their moms mean to them: ‘I’d give her the world if I could’ ]

While the Orioles couldn’t complete their third sweep of the season, the series victory is the club’s ninth out of their past 10. At 26-14, the Orioles have the second-best record in the American League. They had won 17 of their previous 23 games entering Sunday.

Baltimore’s bats showed a little life late in the game, as Cedric Mullins singled with one out in the eighth and went to third on a two-out double from Henderson. But Mountcastle struck out for his fourth time to squander the Orioles’ best scoring opportunity to that point.

The Orioles then got the first two runners of the ninth on base, but Stowers struck out a fourth time and James McCann also punched out — the 17th and final strikeout from a Baltimore batter. Adley Rutschman pinch-hit with two outs but popped out to end the game.

Orioles designated hitter Anthony Santander steals second base in the first inning Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Camden Yards. (Julia Nikhinson/AP)

Around the horn





Hyde was back in Baltimore on Sunday after missing Saturday’s game, a 2-0 Orioles win, because he was in Syracuse, New York, for his daughter’s college graduation. “When [Anthony] Santander made the catch, I clapped in my hotel room,” Hyde said. “It was really weird watching the game not being in the dugout. It was a strange feeling. But I definitely was watching, and our guys did a great job. That was the best, for me, that Tyler Wells has pitched in his career here.”

Infield prospect Joey Ortiz was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk and started at shortstop for the Orioles, going 0-for-3 in his Camden Yards debut. The big league stint is the second this year for Ortiz, who is ranked the No. 7 prospect in Baltimore’s system, according to Baseball America. He made his major league debut in late April and played three games in Detroit. Left-handed reliever Nick Vespi, who didn’t pitch during his two games in Baltimore, was optioned to Triple-A to make room for Ortiz.

The Orioles announced Sunday that catcher Luis Torrens, who was acquired in exchange for cash considerations earlier this month, elected to become a free agent rather than report to Norfolk after he cleared waivers. Torrens spent four days with the Orioles as the team employed three catchers on its 26-man roster, but he was designated for assignment Tuesday.

Right-handed relievers Dillon Tate (right forearm strain) and Mychal Givens (left knee inflammation) will continue their minor league rehabilitation assignments Tuesday in Triple-A and will be assessed after, Hyde said. Third baseman Ramón Urías (left hamstring strain) hit in the cage Sunday and is “much improved” as he recovers on the 10-day injured list. Outfielder Ryan McKenna (lower back soreness) was available off the bench Sunday after he wasn’t for the previous two contests.

