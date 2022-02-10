‘Building the same direction’: Orioles ramp up development with expanded strength and performance department

In 2019, the Orioles’ nascent front office introduced a new pitching development program that rapidly increased strikeouts and dropped ERAs throughout their minor league system. In 2021, added hitting technologies and a process built on swing decisions they had planned to introduce in 2020 finally were put in effect, allowing for similar improvements on that side of the organization.
For the 2022 season, Baltimore added resources to expand an area it’s now calling strength and performance, a move it hopes will benefit both its pitchers and hitters. The department contains not only traditional strength and conditioning practices, but also sports science, nutrition and mental skills. It will be a division of the franchise that in many ways overlaps with the Orioles’ budding pitching, hitting and analytics systems.
Ensuring that each is in sync with the others is vital to the eventual success of Baltimore’s rebuild.
“We’re trying to grow with them and make sure that as we’re doing that, we’re not just building silos; we’re building the same direction,” said Nick White, the Orioles’ head of strength and performance. “I think this offseason was a big move with that in mind.”
White, 34, joined the Orioles ahead of the 2020 season as minor league strength and conditioning coordinator, with his new role being one in which he’ll provide oversight of four aspects of Baltimore’s development operation. Although some already existed in the organization, gathering them all within strength and performance allowed for the streamlined, synergistic approach that has been a focus since the current front office regime took over in late 2018.
The Orioles’ announcement of their 2022 minor league coaching and development staffs featured 15 positions under the purview of strength and performance, nearly double the count of their public 2021 layout. Including White’s position, the additions include a dietician, a biomechanist and additional strength and conditioning coaches at Baltimore’s lowest minor league affiliates.
“In meeting with [director of player development] Matt Blood and [executive vice president and general manager] Mike Elias, I think one of the things that I’ve appreciated about them the most is just this idea of building the base, and not just adding to add, but to be purposeful when we do add either positions or resources,” White said.
He also credited Orioles head athletic trainer Brian Ebel for his assistance in coordinating strength and performance’s efforts with similar practices on the major league side, part of a continued effort to create consistent messaging for players and coaches throughout the organization. White’s primary job, he said, is not only to coordinate with Ebel, but also to ensure cohesion in the Orioles’ training practices.
“I think Matt and Mike’s true vision, and really our entire front office, is to give our players the best chance at quality performance and health,” White said. “We want to give them the best experience for that.”
Strength and conditioning
White knows how significant this area can be for players. As a pitcher at the University of North Georgia, he suffered a pair of back injuries. Planning to head to medical school or physical therapy school, White instead gained a new passion from that experience.
“I had been blessed by coaches, but I’d been underserved in the strength and conditioning area,” White said. “In no way shape or form do I pretend that I would be a major league baseball player, but I just I knew in my career that that was a missing link.”
That sparked a professional pursuit that eventually landed White at Coastal Carolina, where the Chanticleers won the College World Series in his first season on their speed, strength and conditioning staff. White spent nearly five years with the program before joining the Orioles, and he wanted to make sure he left his former employer in a good place, assisting with the process of finding his replacement.
Will Alli, then a strength coach at Indiana University, was one of White’s favorite candidates to take over his previous role, but the onset of the coronavirus pandemic and other factors prevented that transfer. But with White’s promotion this offseason, he again needed a replacement. That allowed Alli to become Baltimore’s minor league strength coordinator.
“Honestly, throughout the process, I kept comparing candidates to Will,” White said. “He was kind of always the measuring stick in my mind.
“He’s probably one of the most process-oriented people that I know. It’s an area that I think is a strength of mine, but he makes me look like I don’t have a clue in that aspect.”
The Orioles also promoted Brandon Farish to serve as rehab strength coach. He spent the past two years as a strength and conditioning coach for Baltimore’s two Florida Complex League teams. Farish’s responsibilities include putting together plans to get injured players properly healthy and back on the field.
“This is probably one of our most vital roles that we’ve added this offseason,” White said. “Unfortunately, we know players are going to get hurt, and it’s an area where I’m very adamant about, as is our front office. I think we put a premise on this idea of return to play.”
White and Alli’s staff includes eight minor league strength and conditioning coaches, an increase of two from 2021 with the Orioles adding one each in the FCL and Dominican Summer League to match the number of teams at those level. Like the coaches throughout the system, White said that group embodies the “humility, growth mindset and collaboration” abilities Blood has emphasized as vital for each member of the organization, but each coach also has his or her own backgrounds to create a well-rounded training experience for players.
“We all bring different traits,” White said. “We all bring different skill sets and experiences. I’d say holistically, we knew we had holes on staff that we wanted to fill. We knew we had different organizational needs. And I can’t tell you how exciting it is to put some of this in place and to also do it while hitting, pitching and Brian on the medical side, they’re kind of developing in the same way.”
Sports science
White openly admits he’s “not an expert” on three of the four departments he oversees. This one in particular features aspects out of his range of experience, with White describing himself as “just dangerous enough” to sound knowledgeable when using terms such as visualizations, data analysis and coding.
The Orioles have added Marc Lewis as a sports science facilitator and Joey Mylott as a biomechanist. Within the sports science area of the strength and performance department, Baltimore will collect data on players and their movements, analyzing it to see how they’re improving and regressing to know how best to train them going forward.
“We wanted to be able to answer the questions of what is our player capable of and, in that same category, what is maybe his limitation?” White said.
In Lewis, the Orioles believe they have someone capable of properly collecting and analyzing all that necessary data. He previously served as Virginia Tech’s director of sports science, managing the football program’s GPS and heartrate tracking systems to monitor athletes’ performance and ensure they weren’t being overworked. His efforts were also valuable in injury prevention and recovery.
Mylott played baseball at the Rochester Institute of Technology, where he studied biomedical engineering. While working toward a master’s degree, he got hands-on experience in biomechanics, motion capture and analytics in the Wake Forest Pitching Lab. His background, White said, will allow the Orioles to properly break down biomechanical reports on their hitters and pitchers.
“We’re pretty excited about Joey,” White said. “These are just areas that we haven’t been able to tap into, whether it be time or, in all honesty, an expertise category on our strength and conditioning side. And Joey just kind of pushes us along years and really moves the needle.
“I look for us to be relatively distinguished in that in the months to come.”
Mental skills
Outside of two coaches who remain at the same affiliate they spent 2021, Kathryn Rowe is the only member of the Orioles’ strength and performance department who is in the same role, though her title was tweaked.
Now Baltimore’s mental skills coach rather than coordinator, Rowe will spend her third season in the organization continuing to help players with confidence-boosting and mental training techniques that can fuel physical performances. This collective of mental skills is an area once seen, at least in the eyes of assistant general manager Sig Mejdal, as “the future of development in this organization.”
Including Rowe in the purview of strength and performance better allows for collaborative efforts, White said, offering the example of her assisting with a workout by having a mindfulness session where players process and visualize the exercise before executing it.
“One of the things that we’re tapping into is just educating the coaches so that we can, on certain aspects, help,” White said. “We only have one mental skills coach, and we have different resources outside of Kathryn that are available, but she is only one person. At the end of the day, there is a medical aspect, and we have to be respectful of that on the performance side, and I think she handles that incredibly professionally.”
Nutrition
Addressing what White called “one of our more underserved areas,” the Orioles hired Alexandra Moses as their minor league dietician. She was previously a sports nutrition fellow at the University of Pittsburgh and with the Pittsburgh Pirates. In the latter role, she provided minor league players with educational materials and recipes during spring training in 2020, and after the sport’s COVID shutdown, she worked at the Pirates’ alternate training site, planning and prepping meals.
The Orioles will take a four-part approach to changing how they’ve previously handled player nutrition, White said, with the first of those being improved education, particularly for players in the lower levels of the minor leagues. They also want to be sure the meals and snacks they’re providing to players are quality options, with Moses already connecting with catering companies. Improved supplementation is also a goal, especially for players rehabbing injuries or with dietary restrictions.
“We want to teach our players how to fish,” White said, “and we want to give them good fish.”
The last benchmark is broader. White said the Orioles hope to produce a “mission statement” of sorts, “so that we know the direction the Orioles are going in a nutrition or a dietitian standpoint.”
“This will be a slow build, but it’s going to be something that we want to continue,” White said. “We want to have the same vision top to bottom, but no matter what coach or what player you’re talking to, that we’re hearing the same messages.”
In many ways, that echoes the approach the entire organization is taking with its development process, such that as prospects move from one affiliate to the next, there’s a consistency to the information they’re provided.
“I think to a T, every one of our members, from strength coach to dietitian to mental skills to sports scientists, we’re all really excited to kind of roll this out together,” White said, “be in this holistic approach.”