Orioles stock watch: Who’s trending up, staying flat or slipping at the halfway point of the season

He had ample time in right field while Hays and Anthony Santander had their spells on the injured list, but now that everyone is back and Ryan McKenna is on the roster as well, he’s found himself without a chair. That can always change, as things do quickly and frequently where the Orioles outfield is concerned. But with prospect Yusniel Diaz on the horizon and some of the outfielders brought in by the new front office already in Double-A, it would be best not to wait too long.