Orioles stock watch: Who’s rising or falling after the first week of spring training games? | ANALYSIS

For the second straight year, the only catcher getting any attention in Orioles camp is top prospect Adley Rutschman while Pedro Severino and Chance Sisco quietly go about their business and start every other game to build up for the season. Even with Rutschman in the fold, the Orioles have spent years hoping that one or both of Severino and Sisco can take the next step and grow into a dual-threat major league catcher either to play alongside the former No. 1 overall pick or garner something in a trade.