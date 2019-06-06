Injuries scramble Orioles lineup as DJ Stewart heads to injured list with ankle sprain; Stevie Wilkerson returns

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde had to get creative with his lineup a day after three players left Wednesday's loss to the Texas Rangers with injuries. Hyde was left with an empty bench in a 12-inning loss, but only one player was hurt enough to require a roster move Thursday.

While catcher Pedro Severino (head contusion) and infielder Jonathan Villar (finger) could return this weekend, Hyde said the Orioles were placing outfielder DJ Stewart on the injured list with a sprained ankle. The team added Stevie Wilkerson back to the roster in Stewart’s place.

"The team got a little banged up last night," Hyde said before Thursday night’s game. "Severino is a lot better today. He got checked out last night, we got lucky there. He's got no concussion symptoms, so he's good to go, and Jonathan Villar is day-to-day with the finger. He's still a little bit sore but a lot better than yesterday."

Hyde said he would use Severino in an emergency with Chance Sisco getting his first start of the season at catcher. Villar may be able to pinch-run or play defense.

That left only outfielder Keon Broxton on the bench and healthy, and a lineup that had quite a unique look to it.

"We've got Chris Davis in right field tonight, he's excited about it," Hyde said. "He told me his arm plays better in right. So we've got him in right, we've got [Renato Núñez] at first, and Trey [Mancini], who has got a real sore foot, is going to DH. Add that to the list."

It's all the result of a scramble to see who would be available after an extra-innings loss that dropped the Orioles to 19-42.

"Last night was a little bit hectic after the game because we had numerous guys who were [hurt], going through what our options were if we had three guys that were going to be down, as well as an extra-inning game, bullpen a little bit taxed. And so a lot of different things going on after last night's game," Hyde said. "It was kind of a long night after the game, but we got really lucky that Sevy and Jonny are a lot better today."

CAPTION Orioles manager Brandon Hyde talks about the good pitching, hitting, and defensive play that went into the 9-1 win over the White Sox. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) Orioles manager Brandon Hyde talks about the good pitching, hitting, and defensive play that went into the 9-1 win over the White Sox. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Orioles manager Brandon Hyde talks about the team's 4-3 loss to the Twins. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) Orioles manager Brandon Hyde talks about the team's 4-3 loss to the Twins. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video)

jmeoli@baltsun.com

twitter.com/JonMeoli