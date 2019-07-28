With ball and cap en route to Cooperstown, Orioles’ Stevie Wilkerson soaks up post-save stardom

Wilkerson’s first two pitching appearances for Baltimore came in blowout losses, but his third led to a sharp spike in national popularity. He appeared on MLB Network Radio on Saturday, suggesting his nickname as a pitcher should be “Stevie Coop” for his spot in the Hall of Fame. It’s far superior to his current title of “Dr. Poo Poo,” assigned after he said his pitches in his first outing were “poo poo” before manager Brandon Hyde supplied the honorary doctorate.