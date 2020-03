If there’s a candidate for this year’s Means in the sense of an off-the-radar breakout candidate, it might be the left-hander from Ellicott City. He’s seen a bump in velocity so far this spring and has shown a swing-and-miss slider that’s harder than last year. The difference is that Zimmermann doesn’t have the Triple-A time on his resume, and isn’t already on the roster, so it will be difficult to break camp in such a spot. He’ll be starting in Norfolk, and could be quickly summoned to Baltimore if a starter is needed.