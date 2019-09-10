Orioles dismiss more player development staff as organization continues to rebuild

A little more than two weeks after letting go of 11 members of their professional and amateur scouting staff, the Orioles continued to cull the holdovers from the previous front office regime on the player development side by letting go of eight coaches and instructors Monday, plus some employees at their academy in the Dominican Republic.
Among the staff members not to return are, according to an industry source: the staff at High-A Frederick, including manager Ryan Minor, pitching coach Justin Lord, and hitting coach Bobby Rose; hitting coordinator Jeff Manto; catching coordinator Don Werner; Aberdeen development coach Jack Graham; GCL Orioles field coach Carlos Tosca; and special pitching instructor Ramón Martinez.
Calvin Maduro, a former Orioles pitcher who is an international scout in the Dominican Republic, also will not return. Maduro was one of five staffers at the Dominican Academy let go, according to a source.
The moves come as executive vice president/general manager Mike Elias, who was hired in November to helm baseball operations after the team moved on from executive vice president Dan Duquette, continues to remake the organization to better build the “elite talent pipeline” he promised when he took the job.
When the Orioles let go of their amateur and professional scouts last month, Elias said the organization would make hires to replace them in the offseason. He also noted that the moves allowed the departed staff to find jobs during baseball’s hiring period, something those let go in an initial round of dismissals last October when contracts came up for renewal didn’t get.
The coaches the Orioles hired after the transition last year, many on the pitching side under minor league pitching coordinator Chris Holt, spent this year trying to implement new philosophies in the organization. Their data-driven instruction, alongside the returning coaches, including Lord, made for across-the-board improvements on the pitching side in the organization.
Monday’s moves don’t include all of the holdover staff, however, as the staff at Double-A Bowie is still coaching the team in the Eastern League playoffs. Triple-A Norfolk manager Gary Kendall is with the major league coaching staff for the next week or so.
