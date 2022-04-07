Five things we learned from Orioles spring training | ANALYSIS

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Orioles’ season-opening roster is seemingly set, though there’s the ever-looming presence of a waiver claim to shake that up.

Although the roster moves are only beginning, this season’s shortened spring training is over. Coming off Major League Baseball’s 99-day lockout, the Orioles had only a handful of days of workouts and three weeks of games to prepare for what seems likely to be another 100-loss season, especially in an American League East stocked with four contenders.

Before Baltimore opens the season against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday, here’s a look at some of what we learned about the Orioles this spring.

The new CBA did little to change what they’re up to.

The biggest storyline of Orioles camp evaporated before spring training really even got going, with top prospect Adley Rutschman’s right tricep strain taking him out of the opening day mix before Baltimore even played an exhibition. Otherwise, his potential inclusion on the Orioles’ 28-man roster would’ve been the most significant aspect of anything that happened this spring, given that baseball’s new collective bargaining agreement attempts to incentivize teams to have top prospects break camp with them for the chance to earn extra draft picks. Kansas City’s Bobby Witt Jr., Detroit’s Spencer Torkelson and Seattle’s Julio Rodríguez — consensus top five picks along with Rutschman — are all seemingly beneficiaries.

But with that portion of baseball’s CBA removed as an evaluator of the Orioles’ spring, it’s clear the agreement did little to impact them beyond the time it kept the players off the field. Efforts to curb tanking with a draft lottery didn’t halt Baltimore from trading half of its (relatively) experienced relievers in Tanner Scott and Cole Sulser to the Miami Marlins, and more moves of that ilk will come this summer. Players in the Orioles’ clubhouse are openly aware of the circumstances they’re facing, with Trey Mancini referring to his desire to be a leader in the context of doing so “while I’m here, for as long as I’m here,” and Paul Fry saying he needed “to play every day where my feet are” in the wake of the trade.

But the “it’s a part of the business” viewpoint largely expressed after the trade stood out against a comment from starting pitcher Tyler Wells when asked about the general state of the roster after his last spring start.

“Obviously, the clubhouse is a little bit different now with Tanner and Cole being gone,” Wells said. “Those were two guys that helped me a lot last year. So to me, it’s a little bit different, and whether it’s a good or bad thing isn’t my place to say.”

Perhaps Adley’s Angle. Maybe the Camden Corner, or the Right Angle of Russell Street or Elrod’s Corner.



The name for that unique bit of wall, however, means less than the fact it’s in place.



More on the new left field wall (and that right angle) here:https://t.co/qWGB6auRuE — Andy Kostka (@afkostka) April 6, 2022

There’s a hierarchy among the young starters …

Entering camp, each of the Orioles’ mid-20s starters who spent 2021 mostly getting bludgeoned by opposing offenses believes they had learned something from the experience that they could apply to their offseason and thus improve.

The spring offered mixed results. Each of the six in question — Keegan Akin, Mike Baumann, Dean Kremer, Zac Lowther, Alexander Wells and Bruce Zimmermann — had bouts of command issues, though all but Lowther and Alexander Wells ended up on the season-opening roster. It’s fair to wonder, however, whether that would have been that case had Scott and Sulser been around to claim two spots.

That Wells was among the camp’s first cuts was surprising, given he spent all of last September in Baltimore’s rotation. But the fact that neither of those softer-throwing lefties broke camp could speak to where they fit in Baltimore’s future plans. Bruce Zimmermann, an Ellicott City native who will start the home opener Monday, is the only one assured a rotation spot.

Kremer showed improved confidence this spring even if the results were troublesome. Akin had a second straight spring in which his command suffered. Baumann flashed the velocity that put him among the Orioles’ top pitching prospects but also got tagged a couple of times in an outing against the Yankees.

It’s understandable that executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias challenged these young pitchers to “step up,” noting there’s another wave of pitching on the way that could bypass them. Thus far, they have offered little resistance to that movement. Four of them will get a major league chance to turn the tide.

2001: Orioles change Camden Yards' dimensions, and there's two Maryland-born players in their starting lineup for the home opener.



2022: Orioles change Camden Yards' dimensions, and there's a Maryland-born starter taking the mound for the home opener. https://t.co/lG6JtJTIcf — Nathan Ruiz (@NathanSRuiz) April 6, 2022

… and the one at the top is unexpected.

Tyler Wells’ development from Rule 5 mop-up reliever to legitimate major league closer was one of the better stories in a 2021 season filled with plenty of individual successes. Coming off how he thrived as a high-leverage reliever, it seemed logical the Orioles would ride that wave into the year and finally afford manager Brandon Hyde a set closer.

Instead, given his background as a starter and the fact he had more major league success than Baltimore’s other rookie arms, Wells emerged from spring as the Orioles’ No. 3 starter, having shown his legitimacy in the role with seven strikeouts in 3 2/3 scoreless innings against a lineup loaded with Toronto Blue Jays starters.

Because Wells threw fewer than 60 innings in 2021 and missed the previous two seasons due to injury and the pandemic, the Orioles will be cautious with him. But given that Hyde has referred to the Orioles’ desire to have their pitchers show they’re capable of getting through a major league order two — not even three — times, perhaps Wells becomes a model for future pitchers. Having piggyback starters in three rotation spots is far from ideal in the present, however.

Wells has spoken about how he’s hoping to combine the mindsets he held as a starter in the minors with that he had as a closer, and he seemed to get it in sync against the Blue Jays.

“My entire mentality last year was to strike every guy out,” Wells said Tuesday. “Today felt like last year’s mentality. It felt like I was just going after guys, didn’t care what happened. I’m going to attack you and I’m going to try and beat you. I’m going to try and strike you out.”

That attack plan could stand to wear off on others.

Yusniel Diaz showed off his ability to hit the ball hard to all fields during his time this spring, but coming off what general manager Mike Elias called a “totally lost year,” the Orioles sent him back to Triple-A rather than see if he could carry the momentum into a major league season. (Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun)

Plans coming in were going to be hard to change.

The Orioles’ 28-man roster looks different than perhaps would be expected when workouts started, but there are truly no significant surprises in the final selections. They used the 40-man spots opened through the trade to add backup catcher Anthony Bemboom and utility player Chris Owings, but no players came off the roster for other additions. In the wake of the deal with Miami, every healthy pitcher who went into Wednesday in camp and on the 40-man roster made the club.

Much of the intrigue that remained when Rutschman got hurt also came in the form of prospects, but it seemed none of them had any legitimate chance to make the club.

Yusniel Diaz showed off his ability to hit the ball hard to all fields during his time this spring, but coming off what Elias called a “totally lost year,” the Orioles sent him back to Triple-A rather than see if he could carry the momentum into a major league season. Kyle Bradish shined in two spring outings against mostly big league hitters, but he was never truly in the mix for a rotation spot. DL Hall threw perhaps the most exciting inning of the spring, hitting 100 mph with several other prospects playing defense behind him.

But the Orioles want to develop those players to help them in the future, not rush them to the majors in the present. They’ve already established what the latter means to them.

In his short managerial career to this point, Buck Britton has only told one player he’d been called up to the bigs. But as manager of a prospect-laden Triple-A squad, those conversations could happen more frequently.



From Norfolk:https://t.co/LhNkN1OL3Z — Andy Kostka (@afkostka) April 6, 2022

The competition isn’t over.

By virtue of the shortened spring, it seems many of the competitions discussed throughout camp will linger into the season.

As of Wednesday morning, Hyde was unsure what his starting infield would be for Friday’s opener, with five players in the mix for the three spots that will throw to first baseman Ryan Mountcastle. Rather than a set trio, the Orioles could shuffle Ramón Urías, Jorge Mateo, Rougned Odor, Kelvin Gutiérrez and Owings around until they find a combination that works.

With most of the Orioles’ top infield prospects at Double-A, that group has some buffer room from the swelling competition, but that’s not necessarily the case for the backup outfielders. With the Orioles electing to carry 14 position players, both Ryan McKenna and DJ Stewart made the team, but Diaz, Kyle Stowers and Robert Neustrom could all push for major league debuts this year.

As noted, the starting pitchers at the back of the rotation or working out of the bullpen will have Hall, Bradish and top overall pitching prospect Grayson Rodriguez breathing down their necks soon enough. There’s also the internal competition; the fifth starter’s spot is temporarily open, and work in tandem roles could determine who secures it on a long-term basis. Relievers Bryan Baker, Joey Krehbiel, Cionel Pérez and Félix Bautista had effective enough springs, but the bottom of the Orioles’ bullpen has been cycled through regularly during this rebuild.

Spring is over. The season is almost here. The Orioles’ roster churn is likely just getting started.