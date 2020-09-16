Orioles’ 2021 spring training schedule set, with pitchers and catchers reporting Feb. 16

The Orioles' spring training was cut short in March along with the rest of baseball because of the emergence of the coronavirus pandemic.
On Tuesday, the league announced the schedule for what they hope will be a full spring training in 2021.
The Orioles will begin Grapefruit League play on Saturday, Feb. 27 at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, Florida, against the Atlanta Braves, one of 16 home games in the 32-game schedule to prepare for the 2021 season.
Half of the eight Orioles home games in spring training will be on weekends, with two visits from the popular American League East rivals New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox.
Pitchers and catchers will report Feb. 16, with the first full-squad workout Feb. 22.
The regular season opens April 1 at the Red Sox, with the home opener April 8.
For the full spring training schedule, go to Orioles.com/spring.
Pitching update
Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said right-hander Dean Kremer will start one game of Thursday’s doubleheader, while the second could be either a bullpen game or someone from the Bowie site. Right-hander Alex Cobb, right-hander Jorge López, and left-hander John Means will start the final three home games of the season.