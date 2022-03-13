Top prospects Adley Rutschman, Grayson Rodriguez highlight Orioles’ nonroster invitees to spring training

If Rutschman is on the Opening Day roster, his status as a top prospect could earn the Orioles extra draft picks if he finishes highly in Rookie of the Year or Most Valuable Player voting early in his career, per MLB’s new collective bargaining agreement. Likewise, Baltimore could potentially delay when Rutschman becomes a free agent by having him spend about two weeks in the minor league, though Rutschman finishing in the top two of this season’s Rookie of the Year voting would negate that.