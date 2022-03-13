Top prospects Adley Rutschman, Grayson Rodriguez highlight Orioles’ nonroster invitees to spring training

SARASOTA, FLA. — March began with many of the Orioles’ top prospects confined to minor league camp. Instead, as major league spring training begins this week, most representatives of Baltimore’s future will be a part of it.
The Orioles on Sunday announced their nonroster invitees to major league camp, with top prospects Adley Rutschman and Grayson Rodriguez — generally regarded as the sport’s top minor league position player and pitcher — highlighting the 22-player group. The team’s first official workout will come Monday, starting a rapid ramp-up for April 8′s Opening Day matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays following MLB’s 99-day, owner-imposed lockout.
Rutschman and Rodriguez are Baltimore’s top two prospects based on Baseball America’s rankings, and outfielder Kyle Stowers, the Orioles’ No. 7 prospect was also an invitee. They’ll join a camp that will also feature several prospects who have already been put on the team’s 40-man roster in left-handers DL Hall (the Orioles’ No. 3 prospect), Kevin Smith (No. 20), Alexander Wells (No. 25) and Zac Lowther (No. 26); right-handers Kyle Bradish (No. 9) and Mike Baumann (No. 11); infielders Terrin Vavra (No. 14) and Jahmai Jones (No. 19); and outfielder Yusniel Diaz (No. 23).
With the shortened camp, the Orioles put an emphasis on pitchers and catchers. Along with Rutschman, Rodriguez and Stowers, the Orioles’ nonroster invitees include catchers Anthony Bemboom, Brett Cumberland, Maverick Handley, Jacob Nottingham and Cody Roberts; infielders Patrick Dorrian, Shed Long Jr. and Richie Martin; outfielder Robert Neustrom; and pitchers Marcos Diplán, Rico Garcia, Ryan Hartman, Blaine Knight, Travis Lakins, Ofelky Peralta, Denyi Reyes, Cody Sedlock, Nick Vespi and Spenser Watkins.
Rutschman, the Orioles’ and baseball’s top prospect, is seemingly the likeliest of the nonroster group to break onto the Opening Day roster. A switch-hitting catcher Baltimore drafted first overall in 2019, Rutschman, 24, posted an .899 OPS with 23 home runs between Double-A and Triple-A in 2021. The Orioles officially have no catchers on their 40-man roster, though they reportedly agreed to a deal with veteran backstop Robinson Chirinos on Saturday night.
If Rutschman is on the Opening Day roster, his status as a top prospect could earn the Orioles extra draft picks if he finishes highly in Rookie of the Year or Most Valuable Player voting early in his career, per MLB’s new collective bargaining agreement. Likewise, Baltimore could potentially delay when Rutschman becomes a free agent by having him spend about two weeks in the minor league, though Rutschman finishing in the top two of this season’s Rookie of the Year voting would negate that.
The Orioles’ first spring training game is Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays at Ed Smith Stadium. The time of first pitch is not yet announced. The team will now close spring training exhibitions April 6, with a road game added to their schedule against the Detroit Tigers.
Orioles spring training roster
Catchers
Nonroster invitees: Anthony Bemboom, Brett Cumberland, Maverick Handley, Jacob Nottingham, Cody Roberts, Adley Rutschman.
Infielders
Rylan Bannon, Kelvin Gutiérrez, Jahmai Jones, Trey Mancini, Ryan Mountcastle, Tyler Nevin, Rougned Odor, Ramón Urías, Terrin Vavra. Nonroster invitees: Patrick Dorrian, Shed Long Jr., Richie Martin.
Outfielders
Yusniel Diaz, Austin Hays, Jorge Mateo, Ryan McKenna, Cedric Mullins, Anthony Santander, DJ Stewart. Nonroster invitees: Robert Neustrom, Kyle Stowers.
Pitchers
Keegan Akin, Bryan Baker, Mike Baumann, Félix Bautista, Kyle Bradish, Paul Fry, Logan Gillaspie, DL Hall, Joey Krehniel, Dean Kremer, Jorge López, Zac Lowther, Jordan Lyles, Isaac Mattson, John Means, Cionel Pérez, Tanner Scott, Kevin Smith, Dillon Tate, Tyler Wells, Alexander Wells, Bruce Zimmermann. Nonroster invitees: Marcos Diplán, Rico Garcia, Ryan Hartman, Blaine Knight, Travis Lakins, Ofelky Peralta, Denyi Reyes, Grayson RodriguezCody Sedlock, Nick Vespi, Spenser Watkins.