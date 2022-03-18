Orioles observations on the return of baseball, flashes from top prospects, outfield depth and backup catchers | ANALYSIS

Baltimorer Orioles host Toronto Blue Jays in 2022 Grapefruit League Baltimore Orioles batter Ryan McKenna sprints up the first base line after connecting on a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first game of the 2022 spring training season for Baltimore at Ed Smith Stadium Friday., March 18, 2022. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun)

SARASOTA, Fla. — Friends since they were in high school and Orioles fans even longer, Matthew Zimmerman, Richard Osborne and John Williams have put on emphasis in recent years on making it down to Florida for spring training games. For the three men in their early 70s, Baltimore’s long-awaited Grapefruit League opener Friday came at the perfect time.

They had booked flights, hotels and game tickets in January, amid Major League Baseball’s lockout. As weeks fell off spring training’s calendar, they grew nervous. But with players and owners agreeing to a new collective bargaining agreement on the work stoppage’s 99th day, the schedule aligned perfectly.

Four weeks of spring training games had been lost, but Friday had already marked the start of the trio’s trip. They celebrated the beginning of baseball season gathered at Ed Smith Stadium in matching Orioles Hawaiian shirts.

“There’s something about walking out, and all of a sudden, there’s the green field,” Osborne, 71, said. “You hear the crack of the bat. It’s a little corny, but there’s something about that, and it takes you back to when we were young.”

Three weeks of Orioles’ exhibitions began with a 9-5 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. But baseball being back was a win in itself.

“This feels normal,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said before the game. “Everybody’s waited all offseason. You wait four-plus months to get to today.”

Hyde remains nervous about what the next 18 games hold for the Orioles before they begin the regular season April 8 against the Tampa Bay Rays, given the shortened time to prepare for the season suggests increased risk for injuries.

Friday’s lineup did not feature many if any players who will eventually be in the Orioles’ Opening Day lineup, with Hyde opting to give regulars an extra day before getting them into games. But for those who did play, a return to the field and competitive action was most welcome.

“Incredible,” starting pitcher Spenser Watkins said. “It felt kind of like you’re a kid again, you know, getting out in the sun, good weather, facing somebody in a different jersey. It was a lot of fun. It was a little nostalgic.”

Prospects get day in the sun

Among the negatives of the shortened spring training period is that the Orioles’ list of nonroster invitees was limited, keeping some of their prospects from joining major league camp.

But executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias said Monday the Orioles would still bring players over from minor league camp for games, and Friday’s contest featured a few potentially significant pieces of Baltimore’s future.

In the top of the seventh, 2019 fourth-rounder Joey Ortiz was at shortstop, 2020 supplemental round pick Jordan Westburg was at second base, 2020 second-round Hudson Haskin was in left and 2021 fifth overall selection Colton Cowser was in center. Ortiz and Westburg turned a double play. An inning earlier, Ortiz dove to his right and threw across the diamond for an inning-ending highlight, a play Hyde called “special.”

Cowser worked a seven-pitch walk against major leaguer Trent Thornton, checking his swing on a borderline full-count pitch. Ortiz and Westburg opened the ninth with singles.

“The second half of the game, it was fun to see those young guys out there,” Hyde said. “I want to put them out there more, give them this experience and want them to see upper-level pitching at least and just have the feel of a major league dugout and a part of the major league spring training game, so I think it was a good experience for a lot of those guys.”

Outfield depth

Issues with the Ed Smith Stadium scoreboard meant every player who came up to bat through three innings was listed as his team’s center fielder.

Although outfield is one of the few areas the Orioles have depth, it’s not quite that intense. Still, several players enter camp with something to prove.

Yusniel Diaz, the centerpiece of the Manny Machado trade, is trying to show he can stay healthy. Ryan McKenna made an impact in Baltimore with his glove and speed, but his bat lagged far behind his Triple-A performance. DJ Stewart’s combination of power and patience has yet to coexist in the majors beyond short stretches.

“It’s a big year for him and a big camp,” Hyde said.

Stewart countered that every year is big from him, and he’s learned to be better at putting pressure on himself after doing so often after the Orioles selected him in 2015′s first round. His 2021 season ended early thanks to right knee surgery stemming from an injury suffered in May, and he said Friday he’s capable of playing on it even though the knee is still returning to full strength. Both he and Hyde noted that he’s in improved shape; Stewart said he spent the offseason working out with Orioles pitchers Mike Baumann and Tyler Wells at a Jacksonville facility.

“I just feel much stronger,” he said.

Backup backstops

One regular who will be held out of the lineup for a few days is catcher Robinson Chirinos, who is the Orioles’ presumptive Opening Day starter now that top prospect Adley Rutschman has been shut down with a right tricep strain.

Baltimore will need another catcher on its Opening Day roster behind Chirinos, and they have three backstops with major league experience after signing Beau Taylor, 32, to a minor league deal Friday.

Anthony Bemboom, a 32-year-old who has appeared in the majors for the Rays and Los Angeles Angels, started the spring opener. He work a long at-bat before flying out to left with the bases loaded to end the first inning, then made a throwing error that was the first of several defensive miscues for the Orioles on the day. He bounced back with a single in the third that reloaded the bases.