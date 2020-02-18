Five observations from the Orioles’ first full-squad workout at spring training

The first day for the hitters meant a jumbled schedule, with pitchers throwing live batting practice early in the morning and the workout stretching deeper into the afternoon than usual. But especially for this Orioles team, which had plenty of roster turnover among the hitters this offseason and could end up going in several directions for their 13-player contingent on Opening Day, there was plenty to be gleaned about the present and future from how things were set up and what was done Monday.