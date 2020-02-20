From pre-dawn work to squatting in the sun, nothing’s normal about a spring training day for an Orioles catcher

“Here’s the situation,” Cossins told them. “Runner on third base, less than two outs. We [messed] up, we hit a chopper, we don’t score the run. Guy on deck swings at the first pitch. You guys are pissed off. It’s June. Irritated. But we’ve got to go back to work, and we made a pitching change. Now, we’ve got to go through all those things. That’s the [stuff] that happens that quick out in the season. We’ve got to train that. We’re going to try to create a little chaos.”