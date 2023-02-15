With rebuild in rearview mirror, the young Orioles are ‘excited to see what we’ve got’ with eye on playoffs

After the trade deadline in August, when Mike Elias, the Orioles’ executive vice president and general manager, said “it’s liftoff from here” and suggested significant free-agent additions were possible, he set lofty expectations for what Baltimore might accomplish in the offseason.

The start of spring training Wednesday brings an end to the Orioles’ winter, and given the external hopes about what it could have looked like, it was largely disappointing. But that doesn’t mean the same will be true of their 2023 season.

Baltimore’s offseason moves did little to boost its potential but did shore up weak spots of a team that returns most of last year’s players, a group that surprisingly contended for an American League playoff spot until the final week of the regular season. With a wave of talent coming behind a group who established themselves as building blocks during the organization’s rebuild, both players and organizational leaders have been clear their goal for 2023 is for the Orioles to make their first playoff appearance in seven years.

“We have a really good group of guys,” said catcher Adley Rutschman, the most prominent of the team’s young stars. “Everyone’s a year older now, and I’m really excited to see what we can do. I know the guys on this team are just of high character, and we come together well, and I’m really excited to see what we’ve got.”

Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson speaks to the media Feb. 3 at the Maryland Food Bank. Henderson is among a core of young Orioles looking to help the team make the playoffs for the first time in seven years. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Barring injuries and further additions, 20 of the Orioles’ 26 opening day roster spots figure to go to players who took part in last year’s unexpected 83-79 campaign, a 31-game improvement from the previous season that left Baltimore as the best AL team not to reach the playoffs. Those players include Rutschman and infielder Gunnar Henderson, Elias’ first two draft picks with Baltimore who have both since become baseball’s top-ranked prospect.

This winter, the Orioles signed starting pitcher Kyle Gibson, second baseman Adam Frazier and relief pitcher Mychal Givens — who pitched for Baltimore from 2015 to 2020 — to contracts totaling $21 million in 2023 salary, nearly matching the amount the team’s payroll has increased since the start of last season. But none of the three appeared in either FanGraphs’ or MLB Trade Rumors’ rankings of the 50 best free agents available. Gibson ($10 million) and Frazier ($8 million) received the two largest free-agent contracts Elias has given out since becoming general manager in November 2018, but he has yet to commit to an outside player beyond one season.

For the first time in his tenure, though, the Orioles made trades in which they received the more experienced of a player-for-player swap, giving up one minor leaguer each to acquire catcher James McCann from the New York Mets and pitcher Cole Irvin and a pitching prospect from the Oakland Athletics.

But given the Orioles’ top-ranked farm system with depth in various areas, some thought the team could be more aggressive in the trade market and land more than a backup catcher and a durable-but-middling starter.

The PECOTA projection system, which uses players’ past performance to forecast future outcomes, has the Orioles’ expected record at about 74-88, last in the division and 12th of the 15 teams in the AL, and many sportsbooks also expect Baltimore to regress after last year′s breakout.

Earlier this month, Elias said the Orioles’ plan “includes growing the team over the next few years, managing our payroll, trying to get into contracts that make sense for the long haul.”

It echoed his December reiteration that “liftoff” — originally said after the team traded away fan favorite Trey Mancini and All-Star Jorge López amid a playoff race — was about the organization’s overall direction, not a reference to its plans for payroll.

“It’s something that I think a team like the Orioles in particular has to be careful about, so there’s lots that goes into it,” Elias said this month. “The bottom line is we want to do the best that we can in our situation.”

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde, left, talks to fans alongside executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias at Bel Air High School on Feb. 2. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

It’s unclear how much financial flexibility Elias truly had this offseason, one that also was rocky from an ownership perspective.

In the past month, Orioles Chairman and CEO John Angelos resolved his monthslong legal dispute with his brother, cited Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a reason not to answer a question about his family’s future owning the team, failed to follow through on an offer to reporters to “show you the financials of the Orioles,” and declined an option to extend the team’s lease at Camden Yards by five years, meaning it will expire at the end of this year.

Next month, the New York Court of Appeals will hear arguments in the ongoing legal dispute between the Orioles and Washington Nationals regarding the Nationals’ claim to about $100 million in rights fees from the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network, which broadcasts both teams’ games and of which Angelos is also the CEO.

The Orioles’ roster moves leave the club’s payroll at nearly $65 million, according to Cot’s Baseball Contracts. That represents an increase of almost 50% on the league-worst figure they opened 2022 with, but it’s still the second-lowest of Major League Baseball’s 30 teams and more than $110 million behind three of their four AL East opponents and $280 million below the league-leading Mets.

Yet, a key reason for Baltimore’s low payroll is the team’s youth. Along with Rutschman, Henderson and Grayson Rodriguez, the team’s prized pitching prospect expected to debut this season, the Orioles could have former top prospects DL Hall, Kyle Bradish, Kyle Stowers and Terrin Vavra play their first full seasons after they made their debuts in 2022.

Right-handers Dean Kremer and Dillon Tate, the only players still with the Orioles of those they acquired in trading away All-Stars Manny Machado and Zack Britton in 2018, should occupy important spots in the rotation and bullpen, respectively.

First baseman Ryan Mountcastle and outfielders Cedric Mullins, Anthony Santander and Austin Hays are likely to account for nearly half of manager Brandon Hyde’s opening day lineup March 30 in Boston.

Players other organizations cast aside, including pitchers Félix Bautista, Tyler Wells, Austin Voth, Cionel Pérez and Bryan Baker and infielders Ramón Urías and Jorge Mateo, could all have significant roles in the Orioles’ plans to contend after exceeding expectations in 2022.

“They don’t have to worry about, ‘Am I understanding this right? Am I saying this right?’ They can just be.”



“The competition we have in camp is something we haven’t had here, just from how athletic and the skill level of our guys,” said Hyde, who is entering his fifth year with Baltimore a season removed from being runner-up for the AL Manager of the Year award. “It’s a great mix right now.”

More talent is on the way. Eleven players in the organization have appeared on at least one publication’s list of baseball’s top 100 prospects, and seven of them ended last year in Triple-A or the majors.

When Elias took over baseball operations, the Orioles’ farm system was viewed as one of the sport’s worst, but it’s consistently been regarded among its best in recent years.

“It’s really made a 180, and it’s for the better,” said Hall, the organization’s first-round pick in 2017. “Just to be around all these guys and to see all this talent, I mean, it’s unreal, really, to be honest. It really is crazy, and I think it’s gonna be super exciting for fans to see, as well.”

The same wasn’t true of the offseason, with the Orioles’ moves on the margins not the type to land them on a list of baseball’s winter winners. But that won’t matter if they win in the spring, summer and fall.

“I think everybody is just looking forward to taking it up a notch,” Tate said. “We did exactly what we needed to do last year, and I felt like our presence was felt amongst the division and other teams in baseball.

“They know that we mean business.”