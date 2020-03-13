Orioles players will stay in Sarasota to prep for season; camp on despite training cancellation, Opening Day delay

The Orioles and Major League Baseball are instructing players to stay at their spring training camps for the time being even as the coronavirus pandemic has meant cancelling spring training games and delaying Opening Day, executive vice president/general manager Mike Elias said Friday.
Elias said the Orioles closed their major league and minor league facilities Friday for a second cleaning of the spring a day after MLB’s decision to cut off game action and delay the season two weeks from its scheduled March 26 start. But players were due in camp this weekend for workouts tailored toward an adjusted Opening Day that still could be further pushed back.
“We can only start playing baseball when we can start playing baseball, and there’s only so much that we can control," Elias said on a conference call. "I think so much of our economy and society is being disrupted by this, and none of it is ideal, and we’ve just got to deal with it.
"In the meantime, whatever date that we are expecting the season to start, we’re going to gameplan our players being ready for that date from a baseball standpoint. ... In terms of ramping up pitchers and so forth, we’ve probably got to figure out ways to slow that down and we will just keep adjusting to changes that may or may not happen to that Opening Day.”
To that end, Elias said the team was adjusting its plans for the next couple of days “on a day-to-day basis,” with staff also remaining in Sarasota, Florida and using the closed complex Friday as a way to assess protocols and plans for the next few days as baseball deals with the reality the pandemic delivered on its doorstep. He also noted there’s still plenty of guidance pending from the league and the Major League Baseball Players Association.
“Overall, the Orioles organization ... [has] been very proactive on making sure that we have the right approach, the right protocols, with the health and safety of our players and the staff members and the community around our camp being the main priority right now," Elias said.
Elias said no one in the organization has been tested for COVID-19, nor has anyone presented symptoms. But a more widely held understanding of the scope of the pandemic meant baseball had to address things quickly.
The Orioles were on the bus leaving for a spring training game Thursday afternoon only to drive around the block and come back to the Ed Smith Stadium complex because of the uncertainty over a shutdown that eventually was imposed a few hours later.
Union player representative Chris Davis said Thursday there was a lot of uncertainty about the plans for players, and Elias said Friday the team is “very intent on keeping everyone here until told otherwise.” He said the league has instructed players to stay put as well.
“Camp is still active, and we don’t have any indication if that will change, but also we feel that preventing unnecessary travel, keeping everyone in the area, keeping everyone in close contact with us, is the best way to go,” Elias said. He said that was in keeping with the other major league camps, the league and the union.
Well over 100 minor league players at Twin Lakes Park -- and 54 major league players plus accompanying staff at Ed Smith Stadium -- are due in for workouts that are closed to the public and media as their teams re-map their preparations for the season.
With amateur baseball also affected, Elias said the team’s scout travel “has dramatically slowed and been reduced,” simply by a lack of games to go to, and MLB was monitoring that situation to determine if the June draft should be changed.
There’s still no word from MLB as to what the change in Opening Day means for date-based contract language, or if or when the Orioles can send players out of major league camp, Elias said. Until then, all baseball activities will be internal, Elias said, and the Orioles “certainly have large enough numbers” at both camps to make such work worthwhile.
For now, he said, they’re preparing for the season to begin on “the April 9 date that was publicized, but I think we are all poised for the possibility of changes to that."
The Orioles were meant to host the New York Yankees on March 26 to begin their season. They’re scheduled to be finishing a road series at the Yankees on April 9, but return home to face the Pittsburgh Pirates the next day.
“It’s such a fluid situation on a level beyond baseball that clearly we’re going to react to whatever the public health needs are at any given time,” Elias said. “We support the decision to delay the season, and press pause on spring training, and I know that the league office is working very hard on figuring out when and where is the right time to reactivate the sport. But right now, we’ve just got to do what’s in the best interest of public health, but also the players and people who work for the teams.”