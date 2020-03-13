Orioles players will stay in Sarasota to prep for season; camp on despite training cancellation, Opening Day delay

“It’s such a fluid situation on a level beyond baseball that clearly we’re going to react to whatever the public health needs are at any given time,” Elias said. “We support the decision to delay the season, and press pause on spring training, and I know that the league office is working very hard on figuring out when and where is the right time to reactivate the sport. But right now, we’ve just got to do what’s in the best interest of public health, but also the players and people who work for the teams.”