Orioles observations on Trey Mancini’s new stance and old position, Jorge López’s role and the youngest player to take the field | ANALYSIS

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Orioles’ spring training camp is not even a week old, and it’s already been full of change for Trey Mancini.

On Friday, he turned 30 years old. In Saturday’s 3-3 exhibition tie against the New York Yankees, he showed off a tweaked swing and stance in his 2022 spring training debut, standing much wider and less straight up. Manager Brandon Hyde told him not long after the Major League Baseball lockout ended that the Orioles wanted him to spend some time back in the outfield this spring.

Mancini last played in the outfield in 2019, spending all of last year at first base or designated hitter after he missed the 2020 season undergoing chemotherapy treatments for colon cancer, but he’s more than open to a return.

“Great with me,” Mancini said before serving as DH on Saturday. “I want to help the team out in whatever way I can, and I really enjoyed playing outfield, and I think I learned a lot and I know some of the things that I did well and some of my shortcomings out there, and it’s something that I have addressed.”

If defense alone determined the Orioles’ shortstop of the future, the answer might have been displayed Friday in Sarasota.



A first baseman throughout his minor league climb, Mancini moved to the outfield when he reached Baltimore because of the presence of veterans Chris Davis and Mark Trumbo. In 2021, he swapped with Ryan Mountcastle between first and DH. Mountcastle also played left field early last season, but the Orioles plan to have him focus on first this spring, a change he said was welcome after having moved all over the diamond during his time in the organization.

Mancini and Mountcastle were two of several regulars in Saturday’s lineup. Infielder Ramón Urías and outfielder Anthony Santander are expected to make their spring debuts Sunday in Fort Myers against the Boston Red Sox, while infielder Rougned Odor will play in either that game or Monday’s, Hyde said.

Although Mancini didn’t know the Orioles intended to give him outfield work during the spring — the lockout prevented communication between teams and players — he said his offseason work to improve his first step as a first baseman will translate well to the outfield. Having Mancini in the outfield creates more lineup flexibility for Hyde, but it also improves Mancini’s value in the game, both this summer as a trade candidate and this winter as a free agent.

In Saturday’s 3-3 exhibition tie against the New York Yankees, Trey Mancini showed off a tweaked swing and stance in his 2022 spring training debut. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

“It adds a lot, especially if I play well out there,” Mancini said. “That’s much more attractive probably than being a DH moreso than not and something that I’m really excited about, and I’m working hard every day. I’m doing some extra work out there and preparing myself to be out there as much as I possibly need to be.”

But he’s also learned to not overwork himself, paying attention to the numbers of reps and how he approaches them.

“I’m a sage 30-year-old now,” Mancini said, “so it’s something you learn with age.”

López happy in whatever role

After an inconsistent season in the Orioles’ rotation, right-hander Jorge López was set to receive an extended audition at the backend of Baltimore’s bullpen in September, but his successful run of relief ended prematurely when he suffered a sprained right ankle covering first base.

Naturally, he was required to do so again Saturday to record the second of the five straight outs he got in his first spring outing, with no issues. He had already practiced similar plays during the team’s workouts, but he still shared a laugh with Mountcastle after the play.

López was originally listed as Baltimore’s starter for Saturday’s game, but instead entered in the fourth. Hyde planned to use López for only one inning, but after that frame went efficiently enough he came back out for two more outs.

"Hopefully, we get to make it to the bigs together and impact the Orioles in a positive way.”



Hyde has repeatedly said how much López enjoyed his brief time as a reliever, coming into the manager’s office saying he was available to pitch every day. But with a shortened spring training period, the Orioles will need as many arms as possible capable of working multiple innings, and López is among the pitchers they’ll stretch out in camp.

“We have so many question marks,” Hyde said.

López often pitched effectively in the early innings before his starts fell apart, finishing with a 6.35 ERA as a starter and 2.16 ERA as a reliever. He doesn’t have a preference between the roles.

“I want to be the best,” López said. “It’s a huge difference, but I’ve been both before, so I have been able to experience both sides, and I feel fine with any of those jobs.”

Behind López, four prospects — Blaine Knight, Félix Bautista, Logan Gillaspie and Cody Sedlock — worked the final 4 ⅓ innings without allowing a run. Sedlock was Baltimore’s first-round pick in 2016, while Knight was selected in 2018′s third round. Bautista and Gillaspie were both added to the 40-man roster this offseason.

“Across the board, our pitching today was fantastic,” Hyde said.

Son at shortstop

Top infield prospect Gunnar Henderson, 20, wasn’t the youngest person to play shortstop wearing Orioles gear at Ed Smith Stadium on Saturday.

As the Orioles did infield drills before the game, Hyde’s son, Colton, spent the day after his 14th birthday taking groundballs at shortstop with Ramón Urías and Shed Long Jr. He turned a double play with Chris Owings and made some strong throws across to first base.

Colton hasn’t been able to be around in the team over the past couple of seasons because of coronavirus restrictions, but he joined the team often during Hyde’s first season as Orioles manager in 2019 and was around the Chicago Cubs the five years prior while Hyde was on their coaching staff.

“It’s something I missed,” Hyde said. “He has grown up in the clubhouse. He’s been going to spring training with me since 2014, pretty much every day ’14 through ’19. Grew up in Wrigley Field. He was a part of everything that we did over there. He was in the clubhouse for every celebration we had, traveled with us at times, so he’s used to this, and for the last two years, him not being able to and me not being able to have him around was hard for both of us. It’s fun to have him.”