Orioles avoid arbitration with Trey Mancini, signing longest-tenured player to deal including mutual option for 2023

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Orioles announced Saturday night they have avoided arbitration with Trey Mancini, signing their longest-tenured player to a deal for the upcoming season that includes a mutual option for 2023.

Mancini, 30, is scheduled to reach free agency at the end of the 2022 season, but the contract presents an opportunity for the first baseman-outfielder to remain in Baltimore for at least one more season if both he and the club exercise the option. Mancini will be paid $7.5 million in 2022, with a $250,000 buyout on the $10 million mutual option, according to a source with direct knowledge of the agreement.

Mancini and the Orioles did not agree to a contract for the 2022 season before the arbitration salary exchange deadline and were expected to have his salary for this season determined by a hearing. Mancini reportedly suggested his salary be $8 million, while the Orioles countered at $7.375 million.

The Most Valuable Oriole in 2019, Mancini missed all of the 2020 season undergoing chemotherapy treatment for stage 3 colon cancer. He returned in 2021 to play in nearly 150 games, finishing as the runner-up in the Home Run Derby during All-Star week.

