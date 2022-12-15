Orioles sign second baseman Adam Frazier to one-year deal

The Orioles found the left-handed bat they were looking for.

Baltimore announced Thursday that it signed infielder Adam Frazier to a one-year contract. The deal is worth $8 million, a source with direct knowledge of the agreement confirmed to The Baltimore Sun. Frazier, who turned 31 on Wednesday, is the Orioles’ second major league free-agent signing of the offseason, joining veteran right-hander Kyle Gibson after the 35-year-old agreed to a one-year, $10 million pact with Baltimore.

Advertisement

An All-Star for the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2021, Frazier hit .238/.301/.311 in 156 games for the Seattle Mariners in 2022. Primarily a second baseman, Frazier also made appearances at all three outfield spots and shortstop last season. He has played six games at third base but none since 2017.

Frazier figures to slot into the Orioles’ infield rotation that also features Jorge Mateo, Ramón Urías and top prospect Gunnar Henderson, most likely as a left-handed complement to Urías at second base.

Advertisement

The New York Post first reported the agreement.

This story will be updated.