Orioles add veteran catcher Robinson Chirinos on major league deal

SARASOTA, FLA. — The Orioles signed veteran catcher Robinson Chirinos to a major league deal Monday, providing a clear roadblock in top prospect Adley Rutschman’s path to Baltimore’s Opening Day roster.
The deal is for $900,000 and includes $75,000 in incentives and a $100,000 bonus if Chirinos is traded, according to MLB Network.
Chirinos, 37, has played in parts of 10 seasons in the majors, mostly with the Texas Rangers. He opened last season as catching depth in the minors for the New York Yankees before signing with the Chicago Cubs in July, playing in 45 games and hitting .227/.324/.454 with five home runs before a left oblique strain ended his season in September.
The deal became official during the Orioles’ first spring training workout after Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association reached a new collective bargaining agreement to end the 99-day, owner-imposed lockout.
With the Orioles also making their pre-lockout agreement with right-hander Jordan Lyles official Saturday night, their 40-man roster is full, and Chirinos, a career .231/.325/.432 hitter, is the only catcher on it. During the lockout, Baltimore signed Jacob Nottingham and Anthony Bemboom, both of whom have major league experience, to minor league contracts, but neither seemed likely to supplant Rutschman, baseball’s top overall prospect, as Baltimore’s best catching option.
It’s doubtful Chirinos does, either, but adding him supplies a reasonable and experienced backstop should the Orioles elect to have Rutschman, 24, spend more time in the minor leagues before making his major league debut. In 2021, Rutschman, a switch-hitter Baltimore drafted first overall in 2019, hit .285/.397/.502 with 23 home runs between Double-A and Triple-A. He wasn’t promoted to Triple-A until early August.
By keeping Rutschman in the minors for about two weeks in 2022, the Orioles could hold him below the requisite number of days required to earn a full year of major league service time, potentially delaying when he will reach arbitration and free agency. MLB’s new CBA offers the potential of extra draft picks to teams that put top prospects on their Opening Day rosters, and the top two finishers in each league’s Rookie of the Year voting are credited with a full year of service regardless of how many days they spend in the majors.
Even if he opens the year as Baltimore’s starter, Chirinos figures to give way to Rutschman at some point but would still be able to provide guidance to the young catcher in a backup role. It’s doubtful the Orioles will have Rutschman catch every day, with games at first base and designated hitter among the possibilities, meaning there will still be playing time available for Chirinos when Rutschman joins him on the big league roster, whether that be Opening Day or later in the season.
