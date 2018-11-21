New Orioles GM Mike Elias brings former Astros analytics chief Sig Mejdal along to Baltimore

An Orioles analytics department that was previously marginalized at best and neglected at worst will come under new leadership that will vastly change that.

New executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias, who was hired last week from his post as assistant general manager of the Houston Astros, is bringing along former Astros special assistant Sig Mejdal to build up the Orioles' analytics operation. The Orioles announced Wednesday morning that Mejdal will be the team’s assistant general manager, analytics, and report to Elias. According to a statement from the team, Mejdal will “oversee all aspects of the club’s growing analytics effort while assisting and advising Elias in all manner of Baseball Operations decisions.”

“Sig Mejdal is one of the most experienced and accomplished analysts working in baseball today,” Elias said in the statement. “To have him join our Orioles organization is a major moment for this franchise, and I look forward to him charting the course for all of our forthcoming efforts in the analytics space.”

Mejdal, 52, joined the St. Louis Cardinals front office in 2005 from a job at NASA to join baseball's analytical revolution, and after several years working with Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow in St. Louis, joined him in Houston to undertake one of the game's first modern rebuilds.

Initially as the director of decision sciences, Mejdal helped build what's considered one of the league's foremost analytics operations, though he left in early October.

By comparison, the Orioles' analytics operation was on the smaller side in recent years, run by director of analytics and major league contracts Sarah Gelles. Gelles left when her contract expired on Oct. 31 to join the Astros as program manager for research and development. The department also lost analyst Kevin Tannenbaum to the Cleveland Indians last December, further weakening the outfit.

In recent years, the most significant impact the Orioles' analytics side appeared to have was in the amateur draft, when they used data from the TrackMan system that quantifies dozens of actions on a baseball field to target the likes of Keegan Akin, Zac Lowther and Blaine Knight in the draft. Akin and Lowther, a pair of deceptive lefties with elite extension in their deliveries, shared the 2018 Jim Palmer Minor League Pitcher of the Year Award, while Knight, their third-round pick in 2018, has elite spin rate on his curveball and slider, and should be a fast-mover in the system.

What hurt the Orioles on the analytics side more than staffing was the way they were used to better the players at the minor league and major league level. Manager Buck Showalter, who was let go Oct. 3, ran many of his statistical requests through members of the team's advanced scouting and video team that were in the clubhouse daily.

Mike Elias, the Orioles executive vice president and general manager, was introduced Monday, Nov. 19, at a news conference at Camden Yards.

Players had little interaction with the analysts in the front office, which became a problem when then-executive vice president Dan Duquette recommended that center fielder Adam Jones adjust his positioning ahead of the 2017 season.

And after Kevin Gausman, Brad Brach and Zach Britton were dealt away in July as part of the tear-down, each made public comments about the increased amount of information about themselves and their opponents that their new clubs, the Atlanta Braves and New York Yankees, made available for them. Current players have griped at times that they know there's more information out there than has been presented to them. There's also been some resistance on the minor league side to integrating those methods in instruction and evaluation.

Once the operation in Houston was set up, Mejdal notably tried to bridge what was left of that divide in their organization. He spent the 2017 season as a development coach with the Short-A Tri-City Valley Cats, helping integrate analytics into the instruction of Rookie-level players, and expanded that role to that of a roving instructor in the Astros' system in 2018.

Bridging that gap was always going to be an important factor in the Orioles' search, and in Mejdal, Elias is bringing someone well-versed in integrating such methods into every aspect of an organization.

A graduate of the University of California-Davis with two master's degrees from San José State, Mejdal worked at Lockheed Martin and later NASA before helping build the Cardinals' analytics department and working with Luhnow on a series of successful drafts beginning in 2005, and following him to the Astros.

