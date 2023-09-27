Orioles shut out Nationals, 1-0, for 3rd time this year behind Kyle Bradish’s gem, Gunnar Henderson’s homer

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Orioles' Gunnar Henderson runs the bases after a lead-off home run against the Nationals in the first inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Kyle Bradish isn’t viewed as an American League Cy Young candidate, but he pitched like one Tuesday.

Gunnar Henderson, meanwhile, is the AL Rookie of the Year front-runner, and he hit like it Tuesday.

Bradish twirled eight shutout innings, Henderson hit a leadoff home run and the Orioles held on to beat the Washington Nationals, 1-0, and lower their magic number to win the AL East to two.

The shutout victory at Camden Yards over the local foe was the third in as many games this season. The Orioles claimed the first two games of the Beltway Series at Nationals Park in April with 1-0 and 4-0 wins.

Bradish emerged this summer as the Orioles’ ace, and he maintained that reputation Tuesday, scattering just three hits and two walks to blank the Nationals for the second time this season. The scoreless start is the 27-year-old’s second straight after he threw six clean innings against the Houston Astros last week.

Despite his ascendance, Bradish isn’t considered a candidate for the AL Cy Young Award, with New York Yankees’ Gerrit Cole as a clear favorite and some sportsbooks not even listing Bradish as an option. His 2.86 ERA is the fourth-best among qualified MLB starters, behind only Cole, National League Cy Young front-runner Blake Snell and Minnesota Twins right-hander Sonny Gray.

All the run support Bradish needed was provided by Henderson in the first inning. The 22-year-old rookie clobbered the seventh pitch of his opening at-bat against Nationals starter Josiah Gray 400 feet to right-center field.

The long ball was Henderson’s 28th this season, tied with Cal Ripken Jr. in 1982 for the second most by an Orioles rookie, behind only Ryan Mountcastle’s 33 in 2021. Henderson has 65 extra-base hits this year — 28 doubles, nine triples and 28 homers — for a total that is also tied with Ripken for most by an Orioles rookie.

Henderson entered the season as the AL Rookie of the Year favorite, and after overcoming a slow start, the 2019 second-round pick re-established himself for the award this summer. He’s now a shoo-in to become the first Oriole to win it since pitcher Gregg Olson in 1989.

Orioles right-hander Kyle Bradish pitched eight scoreless innings Tuesday night in a 1-0 win over the Nationals. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Henderson almost added another highlight to his already lengthy reel by narrowly stealing home in the eighth inning, but catcher Keibert Ruiz’s tag beat the speedster’s hand touching the plate. Yennier Cano then slammed the door for his eighth save with a three-up, three-down ninth.

The win is Baltimore’s 98th of the season, tied with the 1997 AL East-winning club and 1983 World Series champions for most by an Orioles team since 1981.

The Orioles’ magic number to win the AL East can drop to one late Tuesday night if the Tampa Bay Rays lose to the Boston Red Sox. Assuming the Rays win Tuesday, Baltimore (98-59) can clinch its first AL East title since 2014 on Wednesday with a win over the Nationals and a Tampa Bay Rays loss to the Boston Red Sox.

