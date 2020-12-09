Orioles exploring ‘broad spectrum’ of options to fill shortstop gap in top-heavy market

“There are definitely a few players on the list that are known more for their versatility than for having been primary shortstops,” Elias said. “We’ve got guys on our team like that right now. I think that Yolmer Sánchez is gonna be really interesting to see when he’s over at shortstop in spring training. I’m not saying we’re counting on that or penciling it in, but there are a lot of players nowadays that have that type of versatility to move around the diamond or have that type of agility, arm strength, but they’ve been better at second base or had at more experience at second base or at third. Until we ultimately make the acquisition, we’re going to be looking at a lot of different types of guys.”