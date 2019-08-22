Orioles allow 259th homer of season, setting dubious major league record with 34 games left

Nobody can say they didn’t see this coming.
The Orioles have been on pace for months to shatter the major league record for home runs allowed in a single season, so the third-inning homer that Asher Wojciechowski gave up to Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Austin Meadows — the 259th surrendered by the O’s pitching staff — was largely a formality.
The O’s shared the record for less than 24 hours with the 2016 Cincinnati Reds after Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield hit No. 258 off right-hander Aaron Brooks in the third inning Wednesday night.
Manager Brandon Hyde took that one in stride, and why not. The Orioles won their second game in a row and the nightly meteor shower that has been visited on the them this year has long since ceased to surprise anyone. The record has not been in doubt for quite some time and the Orioles still have 34 games left to play.
At the rate they are giving up homers, they would end up with a season-ending total of 326.
“We’re all tired of seeing them,” Hyde said Wednesday night, “and hopefully we can get better going forward.”