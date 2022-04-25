Four takeaways from an Orioles series win over the Angels: Rotational uncertainty, speed on the bases and sudden power

The walks, at the onset and toward the end of Sunday’s series finale, were the kinds of issues that can bedevil inexperienced pitching staffs. They can detract from what was an otherwise impressive outing at the end of an impressive series.

That’s what befell the Orioles, with three free passes in the first inning and another three in the seventh providing much of the Los Angeles Angels’ offense. That was a blip for a pitching staff that otherwise gave the offense an opportunity in what had looked like a lost series finale.

After the Angels scored six runs before the first out was recorded, the Orioles found a way back in the game, with home runs from Trey Mancini and Austin Hays providing the firepower. But when right-hander Mike Baumann loaded the bases in the seventh with a single, walk and hit batter, right-hander Félix Bautista entered and promptly walked in the eventual winning run in the 7-6 Angels victory.

Still, what Baltimore (6-10) did in Anaheim was promising, proving a season-opening offensive slump could be bucked and the pitching staff that has largely kept games close hasn’t faded. With wins Friday and Saturday nights, the Orioles won their second series of the year before a day off leading into a series with the Yankees in New York.

The Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani, right, falls back after being tagged out while trying to steal second by Orioles second baseman Chris Owings during the fourth inning Sunday in Anaheim, California. (Mark J. Terrill/AP)

Here are four takeaways from the series win against the Angels.

More rotational uncertainty

On Saturday, the season-long absence of left-hander John Means was made certain, when the ace announced the need for Tommy John elbow reconstruction surgery. And on Sunday, the rotation suffered another blow, when right-hander Chris Ellis exited after facing five batters.

To those five batters, Ellis threw 21 pitches. Only six were for strikes. He walked three, hit one and allowed a two-run single before head athletic trainer Brian Ebel and manager Brandon Hyde checked on him and pulled Ellis.

Four pitches after Ellis’ departure for what the Orioles described as right shoulder discomfort, right-hander Travis Lakins Sr. served up a grand slam to Jo Adell.

It was a sobering reality check for a rotation that has otherwise weathered the absence of Means with aplomb. Entering Sunday, no other team in Major League Baseball had thrown more pitches inside the strike zone, according to Statcast, with Baltimore slotting in at 52.5%. The starting rotation entered with a 2.97 ERA, eighth best in baseball.

In the first two games against the Angels, left-hander Bruce Zimmermann and right-hander Spenser Watkins each allowed two earned runs, providing quality starts to win a series.

But with Ellis’ command wild and velocity down — as well as a potential shoulder injury — the time could be right for reinforcements to that rotation. That could come in the form of right-hander Kyle Bradish, who has opened his Triple-A Norfolk season having allowed two earned runs in 15 innings.

Orioles starting pitcher Chris Ellis, left, is checked on before being taken out of the game as shortstop Jorge Mateo, second from right and catcher Robinson Chirinos stand by during the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday in Anaheim, California. (Mark J. Terrill/AP)

Hyde has been adamant the injury to Means won’t accelerate the promotion of prospects. But with a potential setback for Ellis — be that an injury or just his shaky performance — more rotational change could be on the way.

Finally, some power

Mancini has sent plenty of balls flying this season. He entered Sunday with 53.7% of the balls off his bat labeled as hard hit (with an exit velocity of 95 mph or higher). His expected batting average was .331, per Statcast.

Instead, Mancini entered with a .218 average, with those hard hits finding gloves.

So the 107-mph drive in the third inning Sunday provided a respite to those season-opening woes, with the ball leaving the park for a three-run home run.

Mancini’s drive ended a seven-game homer drought for Baltimore, the longest streak since Aug. 4 through Aug. 11, 1992, according to Baseball Reference. And then for the first time this season, Baltimore hit multiple homers in a game, with Hays’ two-run shot tying the game in the seventh.

Before the long balls Sunday, the muted offensive performance for the Orioles has been season-long. They scored a combined seven runs the previous series, in Oakland against the Athletics. Overall, Baltimore entered Sunday with 38 runs scored, the fewest in the majors.

The offense saw more life against the Angels, producing 16 runs in the three-game series. Coupled with the strong pitching in the first two games, that relative scoring outburst powered another series win.

Swiping bags

When shortstop Jorge Mateo reaches first base, there’s almost always a chance for a double. That’s what his speed brings, as he stole four bases in the three-game series against Los Angeles. And his seven stolen bases this season are the most in MLB.

He led what was a strong team performance putting pressure on the bases, as the team swiped eight bags in the series. The last time the Orioles stole as many across three games was in 2019, also against the Angels.

Most of the damage came against right-hander Noah Syndergaard and catcher Max Stassi on Saturday, taking advantage of a slow delivery to the plate. And those steals in the first and second innings put immediate pressure on Syndergaard, with two runs coming home.

Key double plays

Over the course of the weekend, the double-play ball bailed out several Orioles pitchers. Through the first five innings of Zimmermann’s Friday start, all three hits against him were erased with double plays.

And Saturday, Watkins was aided by a nifty defensive play, making up for an error from Rougned Odor earlier in the second. Shohei Ohtani lashed a liner to Ramón Urías at third, who then caught the runner at second with a throw to Mateo for two.

Left-hander Keegan Akin benefited, too, loading the bases in the fifth before Mateo and second baseman Chris Owings combined to turn a pair. Those plays stand out from the bunch, the kinds of defensive gems that keep pitch counts — and scores — more manageable.

