Touting the moves as an extension of the organizational changes that began with the hiring of Mike Elias last fall to take over baseball operations, the Orioles on Wednesday announced a restructuring on the business side with several promotions and new faces.
T.J. Brightman was hired as senior vice president and chief revenue officer, Jennifer Grondahl was promoted to senior vice president of community development and communications, and Greg Bader was promoted to senior vice president of administration and experience. They join recently promoted senior vice president of human resources Lisa Tolson as the new leadership team.
“Our partnership group is delighted to announce the further development of our senior management team,” executive vice president John Angelos said in a statement. ”This diverse group of executives is the rare combination of veteran entertainment, sports and business leaders, including both longtime Orioles staff members and professionals recruited from private industry, each of whom wanted to be a part of what we are building at Camden Yards. This is an exciting time for the club and for Baltimore, and the future of both the hometown team and our community is in very good hands.”
Brightman, who previously has worked for the Orioles, comes with more than two decades of experience in sports and broadcast, most recently serving as president of A. Bright Idea Advertising and PR. That firm served nationwide clients out of its California offices. His responsibilities will be to drive tourism and create local economic impact by drawing people to Camden Yards.
Grandahl has worked out of Sarasota, Florida, for the past two years expanding corporate and community partnerships. She has worked for 16 years in marketing, public relations, fundraising and event management.
Bader will continue many of the team’s developing initiatives and “work to initiate plans that deliver the ultimate experience at Camden Yards to fans of all ages,” according to the release.
Bader joined the Orioles in 1994 as a seasonal employee in public relations, ticketing and Orioles productions before being hired full-time in 1998 as a sales representative and assistant to ownership on special projects. He was most recently vice president of communications and marketing.
Tolson, who has been with the team since 1985 in a variety of roles from finance to human resources, was promoted in the spring and will be tasked with bringing new talent into all facets of the organization.