Who will the Orioles draft No. 2 in 2020? A look at which prospects could be in play and how No. 2s fared

The Arizona Diamondbacks had the choice of two SEC shortstops in LSU’s Bregman and Vanderbilt’s Dansby Swanson with the first pick, and went with the latter. It worked out for the Astros, who moved Bregman to third and got him to the majors by the next season. He’s filled in at short throughout this season with Correa battling injuries while putting together an offensive campaign that could earn him AL MVP. Orioles executive vice president/general manager Mike Elias was in an advisory role for Correa’s selection and was Houston’s scouting director for the picks of Appel, Aiken and Bregman.