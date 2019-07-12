Five questions for the Orioles to answer in the second half of 2019

Everyone in the Orioles bullpen has had stretches in which they’ve looked the part and stretches in which they haven’t. They get an unfair portion of the blame even when they pitch badly, considering all the other woes this team has. But consider it this way: this spring, basically every relief job except for Givens’ and Richard Bleier’s was up for grabs. It was never really said, but Miguel Castro was in that group, too.